Wisconsin has become an “island of prohibition” on marijuana in recent years as it’s become legal to some extent in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan.
That’s despite a Marquette University Law School poll last month showing 69% of respondents favored legalization, including 51% of Republicans. Yet a legislative hearing in the spring on a proposal to legalize medical marijuana, still a step down from full legalization, was billed as a major victory for legislators pushing the issue.
Two of those legislators, state Sens. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, and Mary Felzkowski, R-Tomahawk, discussed the subject with Cap Times Capitol bureau chief Jessie Opoien for a virtual Cap Times Idea Fest session this week.
Both Agard and Felzkowski entered the Legislature in 2013 as members of the Assembly, and both moved to the state Senate in 2021. Neither entered their legislative career expecting to be a strong advocate for cannabis.
“When I was first running for office, I was not running with the platform of ‘I am going to be the champion for cannabis legalization in the state of Wisconsin,’” Agard said, explaining she had done a lot of learning and listening to people around the state on the subject in the last decade.
Felzkowski came to the issue of medical marijuana through her own experience with a stage 4 cancer diagnosis in 2014. She recalled having a series of side effects from the drugs she received, including opioids, which she considers herself lucky to not have become addicted to.
“At the time I had talked to my oncologist and I said, should we have medical marijuana?” she said. “His answer to me was, ‘Mary, it will work for some, it’s not a miracle drug, it will not work for everyone, but it’s another tool in the toolbox.’”
Doctors being able to prescribe opioids, with all of the side effects and risk of addiction, but not medical marijuana, “makes absolutely zero sense” to her, Felzkowski said. Medical uses, however, are where Felzkowski draws the line for now, she said, because it’s “what is possible” given support in the majority caucus.
“If I was queen for the day would I tell you this would be the bill that I wrote? Probably not,” she said. “But sometimes you have to start out with what you feel that you can get done and then we can always build on it going forward.”
Agard, while calling Felzkowski “one of the more bold people on the other side of the aisle” related to cannabis policy, suggested it needs to go further with full legalization and regulations to make it safe. That’s especially important, she said, as neighboring states get the economic benefits from Wisconsin residents crossing the border to purchase cannabis, or they purchase it here in a less safe market.
“This is not a new drug, it’s not a new conversation,” Agard said. “People would like to have access to safe, predictable products as opposed to buying it through that illicit market.”
Both senators suggested there are many misconceptions about the use of cannabis, from fears it’s a gateway drug to how it could affect children’s developing brains. Agard said programs like D.A.R.E. “delivered pretty scary messages” comparing marijuana to drugs like cocaine and heroin to generations of kids in schools.
“Helping people understand that maybe they were taught non-truths and catch up with science, helping people catch up with what is actual facts about what is happening in states that have legalized, what it is that we can learn from those communities,” Agard said.
Felzkowski is hopeful for the session ahead, as she plans to bring back her bill from the spring with “a few tweaks” based on what lawmakers learned.
“If something gets done this session or next session, it’s going to be around the medical,” she said. “Our caucuses are not ready yet to see full legalization.”
Those who missed the panel can see it now by registering to see free sessions at Idea Fest and choosing "replay" on the festival's digital platform. The panel will also be posted at captimesideafest.com and on the Cap Times' YouTube channel next week.