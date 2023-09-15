Cap Times Idea Fest kicks off Sunday and we’re excited to see you all there.
We launched Idea Fest in 2017 as a two-day event, and now it’s grown to a weeklong festival over multiple sites featuring outstanding discussions on everything from politics to food, climate change and how artificial intelligence will change our world.
On Sunday at 5 p.m., our first festival session will feature former Cap Times columnist Rob Zaleski talking to former Madison Police Chief David Couper at Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè on Regent Street. An ex-Marine from Minnesota, Couper would not have been anyone’s pick to be an agent of change for the old-school Madison Police Department in 1972, but he quickly became both controversial and revered, first for his cooperative approach to anti-Vietnam War protesters, but also for his efforts to diversify the department and other changes.
After over 20 years leading the Madison police, Couper left to become, of all things, an Episcopal priest, and he was also a member of the Peace Council, a now-disbanded international group whose members included the Dalai Lama.
And that’s just our first session!
There’s a lot happening over the next week, so we’ve compiled answers below to frequently asked questions. If there’s a question you have that isn’t answered below, please contact us at captimesideafest@gmail.com.
This is the first I’m hearing about Idea Fest. Where can I see the full schedule of speakers and events?
Captimesideafest.com is your fastest source of information on the schedule, sessions and speakers. We have also printed a 32-page program that was distributed in Wednesday’s print editions of the Cap Times. We’ll have plenty of copies of the program at the festival sites, too.
How do I get tickets?
You can start at captimesideafest.com, but the direct link to the ticketing site is here.
Are there any ticket discounts?
Cap Times members get discounts on all of the different ticket options. You can learn more about membership here and here.
I really want to attend the Thursday night fundraiser with former PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff and also see Bernie Sanders on Friday. Are tickets still available for those?
Yes, but not many. Better move fast. You’ll need a VIP ticket to see the session with Woodruff and her husband, former Wall Street Journal columnist Al Hunt. That will get you into all other festival sessions, too, including the one featuring U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. If you want to skip the fundraiser, you’ll need a General Admission Plus ticket for Sanders, which will get you all other sessions, too, except the fundraiser.
Does the Cap Times Live event on Wednesday night require a separate ticket?
Nope. Any in-person ticket you’ve bought will get you into that event at the High Noon Saloon featuring Lord Yancyy and Leotha Stanley. It would be helpful, though, if you know you’ll be going to RSVP to us at captimesideafest@gmail.com. It will be possible to buy tickets at the door there as well via high-noon.com, but they are more expensive.
I see that some sessions are virtual. How does that work?
If you have purchased a ticket or registered for a free “Virtual Attendee Only” ticket, we’ll email you a link to the page to view virtual sessions as well as a password. The Cooking with the Cap Times segment on Tuesday evening is different, however. Register to see that event here.
Once the festival is over, we’ll post videos of most (though not all) of the week’s sessions on captimesideafest.com.
I have already bought tickets. What do I need to do to get into the sessions?
As in past years, you will need an Idea Fest badge and lanyard to get into in-person sessions, with the exception of the two on Monday evening, which are free. To pick up badges and lanyards, just go to the registration table outside any in-person session and show the folks there the barcode from your e-ticket, whether you have it on your phone or printed out. You’ll only need to do that once.
What about parking?
All the festival sites have at least some parking nearby. The print guide has a series of maps that detail those, and you can see that here.