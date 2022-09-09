Granted, Madison’s gorgeous early autumn weather can make the prospect of voluntarily stepping indoors a big ask.
But hear me out. You can have it both ways.
Next Friday night and Saturday (Sept. 16 and 17), Cap Times Idea Fest will present four powerhouse, in-person sessions on democracy, racial equity and politics. They will be at the heart of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus in the Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall — one on Friday night and three on Saturday morning.
You can experience all of it and still be free by noon on Saturday, in time for the 2:30 kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium or some other outdoor activity. And the cost of it all is a $25 ticket (just $10 for Cap Times members). Go to captimesideafest.com for ticketing and schedule information.
We’ve been talking for months about Idea Fest and its many components, but this part — where we present high-profile national speakers for what often are Wisconsin-centric conversations — has been a staple since we started in 2017.
At 7 p.m. Friday, our keynote will be Jamie Raskin, the Democratic congressman from Maryland who drafted the articles of impeachment for insurrection against former President Donald Trump and has been an important voice on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot.
Raskin is also famous for a powerful memoir about his son’s suicide and the insurrection that occurred just a week later. It is titled “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” and topped the New York Times list of bestsellers. A Times reviewer called the book “a celebration of citizen activists, public servants, survivors, family and hard-won, against-all-odds optimism.”
In it, Raskin wrote: “I have learned that trauma can steal everything from you that is most precious and rip joy right out of your life.” But, as he rushed through passageways under the Capitol last year, he said he felt no fear. “My trauma, my wound, has now become my shield of defense and my path of escape, and all I can think of is my son propelling me forward to fight.”
Our moderators make such conversations special and intimate. Cap Times associate editor John Nichols invited Raskin to Madison and will be speaking with him that night. They met two decades ago when Raskin was a young college professor and Nichols the young author of a book on the George W. Bush-Al Gore election controversy in Florida.
They bonded over a shared commitment to democracy and regard for Thomas Paine’s essays, Nichols told me. Since then, they have appeared together around the country, collaborated on efforts to highlight constitutional concerns and shared their delight in the fact that Raskin’s family roots are in Milwaukee. They will talk about those Wisconsin ties, as well as the congressman's remarkable journey from academia to Congress.
On Saturday morning, Sept. 17, we present a trifecta of unique conversations, any of which would be a reason to come to campus. Taken together — from 8:30 until noon —they are can’t-miss viewing.
At 8:30 a.m. will be a session titled “Sisters of Democracy.” Moderator David Maraniss hosts Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Barbara McQuade, a University Michigan law professor, former federal prosecutor and voice of legal insight on MSNBC, to discuss the legal and political threats facing America.
Benson was awarded the JFK Profile in Courage Award this year for standing up to pro-Trump demonstrators over their false claims about the 2020 election. Benson continues to speak about risks to free and fair elections in Michigan and nationwide.
McQuade is part of the popular #SistersInLaw podcast that brings together four women, each a brilliant legal and political analyst. In it, they talk about how our government actually works and share their collective wisdom on the latest in politics, law, and culture.
Maraniss, of course, is a Madison native, award-wining author and Washington Post editor who has been a brilliant moderator at Idea Fest since its beginning.
At 9:45 a.m., Maraniss returns to the stage with two Washington Post reporters, Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, co-authors of the definitive new book about George Floyd.
Floyd’s 2020 murder by Minneapolis police set off a national reckoning around racial equity with repercussions today. The session title is “The Meaning of George Floyd.”
A New York Times book reviewer said the two authors took pains to offer capsule histories of the structural roots of racism in the criminal justice and education systems — and its impact on wealth and homeownership — to better tell Floyd’s story.
Samuels is a national enterprise political reporter for the Post and has been close to Maraniss since the two worked together for months in 2016 on a series about the public mood titled “The great unsettling.” Olorunnipa is the first reporter of native African and Nigerian descent to cover the White House. He was recently named the Post’s White House bureau chief.
At 11 a.m., we cap the morning with an all-star panel of political journalists asking the Wisconsin-focused question: “The center of the political universe?” Moderator Dan Balz, who returns to the Idea Fest stage, is chief correspondent for the Washington Post and a native of Freeport, Illinois. He has reported on 10 presidential campaigns and two of his several political books have been bestsellers.
He will be joined by three political reporters, including two Post colleagues.
Annie Linskey is a national political reporter for the Post and previously wrote for the Boston Globe and reported on the Obama White House for Bloomberg News and BusinessWeek.
Patrick Marley joined the Post recently to cover voting issues in the upper Midwest after years covering the Wisconsin statehouse for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Jessie Opoien is Capitol bureau chief for The Cap Times and has written extensively about Wisconsin politics for most of her nine years with the paper.
To finish my pitch, you can see all of that and still have most of your Saturday.
Face it, any of the three Saturday sessions would justify coming to campus, but three in a row?
There’s no denying that Cap Times Idea Fest is designed as a brainy event, Taking advantage of such unique, in-person programming, well, that’s a no-brainer.