Four University of Wisconsin-Madison professors led a Cap Times Idea Fest panel on the UW-Madison campus Monday to educate students on economic effects and social inequalities caused by inflation.
Moderated by Cap Times higher education reporter Kayla Huynh, the panel included political science Professor Mark Copelovitch, human development and family studies associate professor Sarah Halpern Meekin, risk and insurance professor Justin Sydnor and public affairs professor J. Michael Collins.
Panelists discussed causes and effects of recent inflation before yielding questions from an audience made up of mainly students. Free pizza was on offer from Ian's to those who attended.
Copelovitch began the discussion with an overview of current rising prices, explaining that recent U.S. inflation rates are the highest in 40 years. That sharp rise, according to Copelovitch, is due to a combination of lingering supply chain issues, pandemic-era government stimulus programs and energy shortages from the war in Ukraine.
“We’ve had sort of a double-whammy in the United States (on the) supply and demand side,” Copelovitch said. “Then, globally, we’ve had a big shock in energy prices since February.”
Inflation’s effects ‘not equally distributed’
With prices on the rise, households are reducing spending to cut costs. Yet according to Meekin, lower-income families are at a disadvantage because they spend most of their income on essential goods.
“People with more limited resources are affected more,” Meekin said. “More of their income is going to purchases like housing, not luxuries. You can’t just decide that you’re not going to pay your heating bill during the winter.”
Worse, Meekin continued, lower-income families have less money in savings and lower amounts of available credit, leaving them with fewer ways to cover costs when prices rise.
These compounding effects have spurred an increase in the amount of Americans who say they struggle to make ends meet, according to Meekin, especially among those making less than $50,000 annually. This group’s demographic makeup, she added, is heavily affected by structural racism and sexism.
“Who ends up having lower income and fewer assets is not equally distributed in the population,” Meekin said. “People of color and women are more likely to be represented in a group that has fewer resources.”
Preparing for the future
Relief may be on the horizon for families facing financial struggle. Consumers saw an inflation rate of 5.75% in August, according to Reuters, representing the lowest figure since August 2021.
Gas prices have also fallen by nearly $1.50 since July, according to AAA, with Copelovitch adding that prices are lower than they were in 2012 on the heels of the 2007-08 economic crisis.
That trend matches Collins’ understanding of inflation as a temporary economic event. He reassured students that, much like inflation of the 1970s, price hikes will eventually cool.
“Don’t freak out,” he said. “These things are cyclical.”
In the meantime, Collins suggested students and families avoid keeping their money in savings accounts or cash and instead invest in financial vehicles with higher return rates, especially index funds like the S&P 500.
“If you have inflation of 2% and you're taking that 1% (in interest), well, you’ll have less money two years from now,” Collins said.