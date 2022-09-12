When Judy Sweet attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the late 1960s — before the passage of Title IX — women were not allowed to participate in the school’s official athletic teams.
Instead, they created their own opportunities through the Women’s Recreation Association, chopping down Christmas trees in order to gather enough funds to play games.
“It was taboo to have (the word) ‘athletics’ associated with girls and women,” Sweet recalled in a Cap Times Idea Fest panel commemorating the 50-year history of Title IX. “For those of us who were interested in continuing to play sports, we would go to sports day.
“We would pile in a university station wagon, which was pretty dilapidated, and off we would go,” she said. “We didn't have meal money or transportation money. We didn't have uniforms. But somehow we made it work.”
Through the virtual panel — moderated by author Andrew Maraniss, who works at Vanderbilt University Athletics — Sweet shared her journey working in sports and how Title IX radically transformed women’s athletics. Sweet, who now does Title IX consulting, was the first woman to become NCAA president in 1991 and the first female athletic director at the University of California-San Diego in 1975.
She was joined by Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, an Olympic gold medalist and president of the sports philanthropic organization FundPlay. Madison journalist Doug Moe, who wrote a book on the rise of women’s sports at UW-Madison, titled “The Right Thing to Do,” was also a panelist.
Title IX’s role in women’s sports
In 1972, Congress passed the federal legislation Title IX, prohibiting sex-based discrimination in any school or education program that receives federal funding. While initially designed to improve educational opportunities for women, the law also expanded their access to athletic programs.
“There weren’t a whole lot of (organized sports) opportunities that were available or enthusiastically supported for girls,” Sweet said of the years preceding the legislation. “Step into Title IX … this federal law affirming what I knew to be right.”
The act gave women leverage to show that opportunities “available to our sons and brothers should be available to our daughters and our sisters,” Sweet said. “The reason athletics became such a visible part of Title IX was because athletics was so far behind.”
Mosley, who in 1984 became the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles for the U.S., was a beneficiary of Title IX. Competing in sports, she said, gave her confidence that she still channels today.
Her foray into sports began in elementary school, when a teacher told her she ran “like a gazelle.”
“It was the first time I really felt seen outside of my loving family,” Mosley said. “I had all kinds of issues — either with the white kids at school or the Black kids in my neighborhood. Having that teacher say that to me just lit a spark and gave me the courage to try new things.”
A few years later, a PE teacher urged her to try out for the track team after noticing she’d often beat all of the boys in races.
“I got out there and won all my races the first time out,” Mosley said, “and the rest — as they say — is history.”
A slow start
Despite Title IX’s passage in 1972, Moe said it did not become a “panacea immediately.” At the time, UW-Madison’s chancellor organized a committee to improve women’s athletics, which met only once in eight months. A faculty member, who Moe quotes in his book, said the committee was “essentially a joke.”
In 1979, Moe added, the UW-Madison women’s crew team changed from their street clothes to workout gear in front of the male athletic director’s office because they didn’t have any locker rooms. “That’s seven years post-Title IX,” Moe said.
Title IX was also met with resistance, especially from men, including Moe. He admitted he wrote a column for the Badger Herald in college questioning the legislation.
For Sweet, people often doubted her ability as a leader in athletics administration. At 27 years old, she headed UCSD’s athletics program during the early years of Title IX, and for the first time the school combined its women’s and men’s teams under one department.
“I knew that being the first (woman) was a matter of timing, but the most important thing to me was to not be the last,” Sweet said. “I knew that I needed to be successful, so that it wasn’t used as an excuse for, ‘See what happens when we appoint a woman? Everything falls apart.’”
Her introduction as a leader at UCSD and the NCAA drew ire from national media outlets. She also received handwritten letters with hateful comments.
“Some were very complimentary, others were, ‘Go back to the kitchen where you belong,” she said. "Needless to say, there were people who felt that I was taking away a job from a man, and that it was inappropriate."
The NCAA was additionally slow to recognize women’s athletics, Sweet said. But the quality of female athletes today is a testament to the importance of Title IX, she added.
“Look how far the women athletes have come,” she said. “When you give them the opportunity, then they’re going to seize that.”
Despite the growth of women’s sports and 50 years of Title IX, Sweet believes there’s still more to be done. Some universities, she said, continue to not comply with the federal law.
“It’s about doing the right thing: Equality for all,” Sweet said. “We can’t go another 50 years thinking that (inequality) is OK. It needs to be a university-wide commitment.”