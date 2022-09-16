As the University of Wisconsin-Madison volleyball team takes on the University of Florida Friday night at the Kohl Center, head coach Kelly Sheffield hopes the venue will draw record-breaking attendance for a NCAA regular-season match.
The game will be the first volleyball match played at the 17,000-seat Kohl Center since the 1998 NCAA final. Sheffield said there’s a good chance the crowd could beat the current record of nearly 16,000, which Nebraska and Creighton set in Omaha last week.
Alongside former Wisconsin volleyball star Sydney Hilley, Sheffield spoke about the team’s 2021 championship win and his outlook for the 2022 season in a Cap Times Idea Fest panel. The event also featured Wisconsin State Journal sports reporter Dennis Punzel, who wrote a book about the road to the national title, called “Point Wisconsin!”
Jon Arias, the voice for Wisconsin volleyball on 100.9 FM radio, served as moderator.
During the virtual event, Sheffield and Hilley reflected on the December 2021 win against Nebraska in Columbus, Ohio, which earned the team its first-ever NCAA championship trophy.
One key moment was the “false alarm point,” Punzel said. The Badgers initially believed they won when player Madi Kubik hit the ball out. But officials overturned the point, ruling there was a touch at the net.
The false alarm didn’t stop them from refocusing their efforts, Hilley said. Determined to win, Dana Rettke secured the championship point in the next play.
That type of perseverance is integral to the team’s culture, Sheffield said.
“It’s love and passion for what they do, for the game of volleyball, for working to get better,” he said. “They’re people that dream big and work towards a common goal. It’s not about themselves — it’s about doing hard things with other people.”
“(The team culture) is something that has been built year after year,” Hilley added. “We’re gritty, we play without fear, we give 100%.”
The 2021 win came after a COVID season that allowed senior players like Hilley to have another year of NCAA eligibility. Hilley said she knew “right away” she would return to play.
“It was the best of both worlds for me to get another shot at winning a national championship and also get another year of school,” she said. “I would never change that for the world. I mean, what a good ending to my career.”
The win had also been years in the making, something Punzel outlines extensively in his book. After interviewing the team, former Badgers players and other teams Sheffield coached in the past, Punzel cried when he finally finished the work.
“I had the same reaction that he did,” Sheffield said of his first time reading the book. Ironically, he read it in a hotel room just minutes away from the Columbus arena the 2021 team played in.
Throughout his research, Punzel said he learned how hard Sheffield and the team has worked to earn their success.
“When you see how close they’ve come but not been able to achieve (the championship),” he said, “you realize this is not something that just happens on a fluke.”
The book also taught Sheffield how wide-reaching the Badgers fan base is.
“One of those things that our current players just don't know is how many people they take along for this ride,” he said. “And it's not just people in Madison, or people in the state of Wisconsin. Their outreach is far deeper than that.”
Punzel agreed, saying the volleyball team’s following is “intense” and has just as many fans as Wisconsin football and basketball.
With the 2022 season now in full swing, Sheffield said the team will keep striving toward excellence, including in Friday’s match against Florida.
“We have to continue to grow with this as a young team,” he said, “and when you're playing some of the best teams around, you get an opportunity to learn about yourself.”
Those who missed this panel can see it now by registering to see free sessions at Idea Fest and choosing "replay" on the festival's digital platform. The panel will also be posted at captimesideafest.com and on the Cap Times' YouTube channel next week.