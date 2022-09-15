Even for a place that’s relatively shielded from hurricanes and wildfires, Wisconsin has its share of climate risks.
That’s according to Alexandra Tempus, a freelance journalist who is working on a book about “America’s great climate migration.” This week, Tempus moderated a panel entitled “Is Wisconsin a climate change haven?” as part of the 2022 Cap Times Idea Fest.
The Great Lakes states have been identified by experts as potential climate change havens, with relatively temperate weather and plenty of fresh water. In Midwestern cities like Ann Arbor, municipal officials have teamed up with demographers to plan for an influx of people between now and 2050.
But calling a place a “haven” in the context of climate change is complicated. Panelist Daryl Fairweather works for the Seattle-based real estate company Redfin and studies the housing market. In 2020, she and her family moved from the west coast to Walworth County in Wisconsin.
“We have evidence now that people are taking climate change risks into account when deciding where to live,” Fairweather said. “It’s not the number one thing ... but it may grow to the top of the list as climate change becomes more salient and people have their own firsthand experiences with climate disasters.”
Fairweather noted that when people do make substantial moves, the top destinations are hot ones: the southwest, Texas and the southeast, including Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.
“All those places have higher risks,” she said. “In the southwest it’s drought. In Florida it’s everything, heat, storm, flood. The lowest risks are in cold areas, but people prioritize mild winters over the unbearable heat of the summer, thanks in part to air conditioning.”
In Wisconsin, one major area of concern is flooding. Panelist and civil engineer Larry Larson has a heavy background in flood management and has worked on national policy “to make it work at the local level, so people and communities can become more resilient.”
For years, the highest rainfall — the “1% chance,” once-in-100-year level — predicted by NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) was six inches of rain in 24 hours. In 2013, NOAA made a new prediction, upping the estimate to eight inches in 24 hours.
But 80% of the maps that Wisconsin officials use to calculate flood risk are still based on the old data, Larson said. Even that 2013 estimate was based on data from before 2010.
“When we look at our flood maps in Wisconsin we aren’t seeing true flood risk,” Larson said. “It doesn’t take into account extreme events we’ve seen recently. The 2018 flooding in the Madison area, that was probably a thousand-year flood event. That’s not in the data yet.”
Larson believes that people need better tools to estimate their own risk related to climate change.
“People don’t understand risk well at all,” Larson said. “Helping them understand risk and how it should factor into their decisions is very important.”
A third panelist, geographer Mrill Ingram, encouraged viewers to see climate change through the lens of equity and opportunity. Her book, “Loving Orphaned Space: The Art and Science of Belonging to Earth,” came out in May from Temple University Press.
Ingram described “remarkable work” around climate change preparation in communities around the country. Her book looks at the “orphan” open spaces in urban environments, like terraces, right of ways, drainage ditches and stormwater basins, considering how they offer “a new way to interact with earth.”
“Climate change, as crises tend to do, offers enormous opportunities for change,” she said. “Can that change benefit diverse groups of people and not only ... people who are well-off and advantaged?”
The tendency with climate change, Ingram said, is to focus on large scale solutions and bemoan what we’re losing — or what we’ve already lost. Ingram wants to “acknowledge ways people are already at work, trying to respond to climate change,” she said.
“There are new connections we can make to help us contend with what is likely going to be a big amount of change, much of it discomfiting,” she added.
So will Wisconsin see lots of new people moving here? Perhaps. People are making cross-country moves, Tempus said, including young professionals and retirees who may be deciding to move anyway. Some of those who move from, say, New Orleans to Houston or away from Puerto Rico following a devastating hurricane do choose to resettle.
But that’s not the case for most people. The majority of climate-driven movement, Tempus said, are “people who are slowly drifting out of their neighborhoods and floodplains.” She offered as one example people who moved from Paradise to Chico, California (roughly 15 miles apart) after wildfires in 2018.
In short, people are not moving to so-called “climate havens” yet.
“It’s hard to know the future,” Fairweather said. “Is Phoenix a place where people will be resigned to being indoors most of the time? I don’t like to get too ahead of myself predicting where people are going to live.”
