Eight seconds seems short, until you’re trying to make smart, engaging social media content.
“When you actually watch it and you know the content that you're making, you're like, ‘dang, eight seconds is really long!’” said Tiffany Klinger, an influencer and photographer.
At a live Cap Times Idea Fest panel hosted by Leopold’s Books Bar Cafe on Thursday, several social media content creators shared how they navigate a growing collection of platforms and trends. Cap Times director of marketing and social media Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek moderated the discussion.
Klinger explained that the rise of TikTok, Instagram Reels and other short-form media means content creators need to give their viewers “instant gratification” to keep their attention. Megan Gorecki, the Milwaukee Bucks social media manager, added that video content is challenging to manage due to rapidly evolving sound trends and appetite for spur-of-the-moment content.
Gorecki covers nearly everything Bucks players do in the hope of capturing a viral moment for the team’s 4.7 million Instagram followers — even if that means getting no sleep after an NBA championship win.
“We left the arena that night at probably 3 a.m., and then I got the notification at like 6:30 in the morning that Giannis was up and at Chik-Fil-A and was going live (on Instagram),” Gorecki said. “I grabbed my phone and started screen-recording the entire thing.”
Fine tune, based on platform
Content creators, especially on TikTok, must navigate complex algorithms to find an audience, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist and As Goes Wisconsin radio show host Kristin Brey.
“TikTok is great, and TikTok is hard,” Brey said. “It takes someone who’s willing to be on camera. It takes creativity.”
Brey found her footing on TikTok by leveraging the algorithm to fine-tune short Wisconsin politics videos for a Wisconsin audience. She blended “Drink Wisconsinably, Charlie Berens-type humor” with voting information and current events to get people engaged.
As Brey puts it, she used humor “to make the complicated things less complicated and boring.”
“The growth you can see (on TikTok) is unlike anything else you're going to be able to find because it's constantly finding your audience for you,” Brey said.
As algorithms sort audiences into hyper-specific groups with growing efficiency, social media managers increasingly rely on analytics to fine-tune their content.
Clare McManamon is the social media manager for The Daily Cardinal, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student newspaper. McManamon found that differences in each social media platform’s algorithm and audience create diverging expectations for content.
Live coverage on current issues always performs well, for example. But her team has adapted by separating its Twitter, Instagram and Facebook strategies.
“For example, we found that our Life & Style section does amazing on our Instagram, but doesn’t trend well on Facebook or Twitter.”
Don't hide the mess
One word seems to unite social media strategists — authenticity. Klinger said that as video content grows, she and other influencers are finding it difficult to hide the messy, more human aspects of their lives without losing viewers.
For her, that meant dropping her aspirations for a perfectly polished internet presence and producing content that highlighted the chaos of her life as a mom. That content made her human, she said, and helped her connect with her audience.
“You can’t hide anything,” she said. “I think that people like that — people can relate to that more.”
Authenticity means different things for different brands. As Madison Public Library’s social media manager, Liz Boyd’s job is to promote a centuries-old public service on social media platforms where exciting, new content usually performs best.
Boyd’s solution was to partner with other brands that share the library’s brand values, allowing the library to maintain its position of trust in the community while also reaching new audiences.
“One of the best ways to (broaden your reach) is through other organizations that you have an authentic bond with,” she said, “where you see that their mission statement lines up and their values line up.”
Panelists said that, no matter how you create it, genuine, direct content that resonates with your audience is the key to building a social media following on social media.
“Just be you. Be authentic,” Klinger said. “Don’t try to be anyone else.”
Editor’s note: Tyler Katzenberger is the state news editor at The Daily Cardinal.