The Cap Times has teamed up with Bandit to present a harvest celebration for the book "Madison Chefs: Stories of Food, Farms and People," written by Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians.
The event will be on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the newly renovated Bandit Tacos & Coffee (640 West Washington Ave.), featuring many local chefs and live music from Gaines & Wagoner.
"Madison Chefs" was a project four years in the making. It involved dozens of interviews with chefs, farmers, line cooks, cheesemakers, bartenders, mentors and so many more. But the book happened to launch last winter, in the midst of a COVID variant wave, which made celebrating in person a challenge.
So we're celebrating now!
Tickets cost $45 and include passed appetizers and one specialty cocktail from the Bandit bar. Books also will be available for sale from Leopold's Books Bar Caffè.
Many of the chefs (and their food) from the book will be featured at the event, including Dan Fox of Heritage Tavern; Gil Altschul of Grampa's Pizzeria, Gib's and Bandit; Francesco Mangano of Osteria Papavero; Francesca Hong of Morris Ramen; and Patrick DePula of Salvatore's Tomato Pies.
For music, the husband and wife duo of Chris Wagoner and Mary Gaines will play an eclectic mix of Americana — original and classic tunes ranging from folk to jazz, bluegrass to blues, honky-tonk and a little singer-songwriter on the side.
We hope to see you there!