As Cap Times Idea Fest approaches its sixth iteration, held Sept. 12-17 virtually and in-person across Madison, the Cap Times hopes to not only offer fest goers something uniquely Madison, but to also tap into a new audience: craft beer drinkers.
There’s no shortage of excellent craft breweries in Madison, but when it came to choosing one to collaborate with on a fest beer, Cap Times director of marketing and social media Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek said Young Blood Beer Company immediately came to mind.
“Their beers are just so delicious and inventive,” she said, “and their team is incredibly supportive of what we are doing at the Cap Times. They’ve made it clear they support local journalism and our mission. All of those components made them an easy first choice.”
Dequaine-Jerabek views the partnership as providing a symbiotic relationship for the Cap Times and Young Blood. “I hope this beer helps us reach those who have never heard of Idea Fest,” she said. “Attendees can enjoy this limited release at in-person sessions, and I hope it makes the event a little extra special. But I'm also hoping folks who stop by Young Blood's taproom will order the beer and be introduced to our fest for the first time.”
Community collaboration
When the Cap Times reached out, Tom Dufek, co-founder of Young Blood, saw an instant appeal in the opportunity to collaborate with an organization that held such a longstanding and well-respected place within the community. Idea Fest, in particular, is an event that has a unique overlap with the goals of his business.
“Young Blood is about being a space for people to connect and a place for community to happen,” explained Dufek. “Idea Fest is kind of this gathering of thoughts and people from similar but different parts of life, coming together to talk about ideas — and for me, that’s what our taproom was always supposed to be about.”
Opening early in the pandemic, the vision that Young Blood’s founders had for it as a community-focused neighborhood brewery was put on hold. With restrictions on gathering now lifted, the business has worked to get back to its roots, and Dufek stresses that building an identity as a hub and a gathering place is central to that.
“Beer is the medium, but it’s not the goal,” he said.
Partnering with Cap Times Idea Fest was another opportunity to lean into that, in an avenue that was uniquely Madison. For Dufek, it all comes down to sharing the spirit of the Cap Times catchphrase: As Madison as it gets.
“I’ll try not to (steal it),” he joked.
Thought Bubbles hazy IPA is born
When it came to crafting the perfect beer for this collaboration, Dequaine-Jerabek opted for one she knew Young Blood makes so well (and her personal favorite): A hazy IPA. Searching for a way to make it even more uniquely suited to the fest, Dufek suggested making it with purely Wisconsin hops.
“That sealed the deal,” said Dequaine-Jerabek.
While the base of the beer, called Thought Bubbles, will be similar to other Young Blood hazy IPAs — with plenty of oats and wheat to provide body and texture — the special addition will be Wisconsin-grown Copper hops.
Those will be sourced from the Wisconsin Hop Exchange, and it’s a variety Young Blood has never brewed with before. Dufek described it as adding fruit punchy, tropical notes, with black cherry and resin, which will contribute to the sort of complexity that Young Blood always strives for in its beer.
Where and when to get it
Young Blood plans to brew the IPA the week of Aug. 22, assuring that “it’ll be super fresh,” right in time for the kickoff of Idea Fest on Sept. 12.
The beer will only be available in Madison. It will be available for purchase at Young Blood’s taproom at 112 King St. starting Friday, Sept. 9, Doc’s Smokehouse (order it on Sept. 13 at the Cap Times Live held there), and the Wisconsin Union from Sept. 15-17 during in-person Idea Fest events held there.
Canned Thought Bubbles will be given away at select Idea Fest in-person and virtual events, and will also given away on the Cap Times Instagram and Facebook (keep your eyes peeled for those offers).
You’ll want to make your plans for getting your hands on this limited-quantity beverage. Dufek predicts supplies should last at the taproom for only about a week after the close of Idea Fest.
“Depends how thirsty people are,” he said.
Cap Times Idea Fest takes place Sept. 12-17. Tickets are now on sale and registration is open for all free virtual events.