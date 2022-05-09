The news is true: The Cap Times has adopted Madison Burger Week and will now host this annual, citywide celebration to help declare Madison’s Best Burger. The mouthwatering week will be May 20-27, 2022.
This event was previously hosted by Isthmus. As a result of the pandemic, it was taken over by Red Card Events. Due to the demand for a week of delicious burgers, however, they’ve passed the event on to us.
We’re proud to continue this celebration in 2022. After all, Madison Burger Week aligns pretty nicely with our mission of being as Madison as it gets.
The event last took place in July 2020, so here’s a refresher on how it works: Participating restaurants will either showcase a burger from their menu or concoct something new for you to try. We’ll be updating this story with participating locations and burger details, and you’ll also find a Madison Burger Week guide inside the May 18 print edition of the Cap Times.
Giving back
We also plan to continue the tradition of giving back to the community through Madison Burger Week. There is no charge for participating restaurants, but we do ask that they donate $100 to the River Food Pantry.
The pantry is south central Wisconsin’s busiest. Services they provide include free groceries and freshly prepared meals for pickup or delivery, online grocery orders, and mobile meals. The nonprofit also redistributes rescued food and resources to local partners to increase access while minimizing waste. Since 2006, the River Food Pantry has grown to serve over 2,000 people every week in pursuit of its vision: a fully nourished community.
Vote for Madison's Best Burger
We can’t forget about the most important part from you: the voting. All week long as you’re biting into burgers you can vote right here on this page for who you think makes Madison’s Best Burger. Stay tuned for the ballot. The winner will be announced in the June 8 print edition of the Cap Times and online.
Thank you to our sponsors for helping us keep this celebration alive: Wisconsin Beef Council, Potosi Brewery and Madison Media Partners.
Participating locations:
- 107 State
- BB Jack's Cottage Grove
- The Texan Burger: A 7-ounce burger topped with bacon, BBQ pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion on toasted Texas toast.
- Bierock
- Boulder Brewpub
- Brother's Three
- Dotty Dumpling's Dowry
- Great Dane Pub & Brewing
- Harmony Bar
- Monk's Bar & Grill
- Nitty Gritty
- Oakstone Recreational
- The Farmhouse Burger: A hand-pattied and locally-sourced burger topped with crispy bacon, goat cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, and lemon aioli, and served on an everything bagel-seasoned pretzel bun.
- The Ready Set
- Tipsy Cow
Are you a restaurant who wants to participate? Email Mark Meyer at mmeyer@madison.com. For more information about sponsoring this event, email Carrie Planert at cplanert@madison.com.