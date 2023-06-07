Your guide to arts and music in Madison this summer

Summer’s here and the time is right — for dancing in the streets of an east side music festival, for seeing Shakespeare up the hill at American Players Theatre in Spring Green, or for the many other arts and music events to take advantage of this summer.
Cap Times features editor Rob Thomas and arts writer Lindsay Christians have assembled your guide to some of the big events they’re most looking forward to as the temperature rises. Get out there and have a good time!
Show times, venues and ticket availability are all subject to change. Contact individual venues for specific details. This schedule will be updated each week during the summer, so to submit a performance for coverage consideration, contact features editor Rob Thomas at rthomas@captimes.com.
Madison Jazz Festival
Thursday, June 8-Sunday, June 18
Enjoy 11 days of local, national and international jazz, most of it free, at venues ranging from Shannon Hall to Arts + Lit Lab. It closes with a free Juneteenth celebration on the UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace. artlitlab.org/programs/greater-madison-jazz/madison-jazz-festival
‘And Then There Were None’
Friday, June 9-Saturday, June 17
Strollers Theatre's dark two-act thriller, based on Agatha Christie's own adaptation of her iconic mystery, follows 10 people on a remote island house who start dying enigmatic deaths, one by one. Tickets for the show at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., cost $23-$25. strollerstheatre.org
Marquette Waterfront Festival
Saturday, June 10-Sunday, June 11
Madison kicks off the east side free festival season with two days of music, food and kids' activities at Yahara Place Park. Catch Mardi Gras funk from The Rumble (6:30 p.m. Saturday), British rock from The Heavy Heavy (6:30 p.m. Sunday), and the traditional Fools' Flotilla launching from Tenney Park at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Free. 2025 Yahara Place. marquette-neighborhood.org/waterfront-festival
‘Tootsie’
Tuesday-Sunday, June 13-18
Robert Horn and David Yazbek's 2019 musical reinvention of this '80s comedy has the struggling actor main character starring in a "Romeo and Juliet" sequel (also a musical). Critics found it "sparkling" and a "surefire crowd-pleaser." Tickets cost $25-$129 in Overture Hall, 201 State St. overture.org
The Pursuit of Happiness
Friday, June 16-Sunday, June 18
The folks behind the Sessions at McPike Park series offer three days of free music on two stages that showcases the kind of eclectic fare that the Sessions are renowned for. Indie folk artist Aaron Lee Tasjan headlines Friday night, Cuban singer-songwriter Xiomara Laugart headlines Saturday, and jazz combo Isaiah Collier and the Chosen Few headline Saturday. And they're just the tip of the iceberg. sessionatmcpike.org
‘The Spitfire Grill’
Friday, June 16-Sunday, June 25
The Wisconsin-made musical about a wounded young parolee and the rural cafe where she tries to make a new life opens Middleton Players Theatre's summer season. With a soulful score and gentle humor, this show runs in the Middleton High School Black Box Theater, 7106 South Ave., Middleton. Tickets cost $30 with discounts for students and seniors. middletonplayers.com
‘The Wizard of Oz’
Friday, June 16-Saturday, June 24
There's no play like "Wizard of Oz," with its wicked witches, ruby slippers and yellow brick road to the Emerald City. Dorothy and friends trod the boards at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St., in this Verona Area Community Theatre production. Tickets cost $15.75. vact.org
‘The Bachelor of Seville’
Saturday-Sunday, June 17-18 and June 24-25
Fresco Opera Theatre has a penchant for quirky themes. This summer, the company revives its "garage opera" series with this show, in which four sopranos vie for the heart of Figaro. Performances at various garage locations in Madison are free (donations welcome) and bring your own chair or blanket. frescoopera.com
Make Music Madison
Wednesday, June 21
See professional and amateur musicians perform all over town, from restaurant patios to parking lots to private driveways, filling Madison with music on the longest day of the year. An interactive map will tell you exactly where and when to see everyone. makemusicmadison.org
Live on Queen Street
Friday, June 23
The second installment of the free Live on King brings a drag and dance party to the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. India Ferrah from "RuPaul's Drag Race" is one of many fabulous performers, and Kat and the Hurricane will provide live music. Doors open at 6 p.m. majesticmadison.com
CapitalQ Theatre Festival 2023
Friday-Sunday, June 23-25
Madison's queer-affirming LGBTQ community theater company celebrates Pride Month with an annual festival of short plays. StageQ kicks off a weekend of performances with themes like "We Are Who We Are" and "Lesbian Power Hour" with drag Bingo on Friday night with Cynthia Mooseknuckle. Festival passes cost $15-$30. stageq.org
Kate Baldwin
Saturday, June 24
Broadway star Kate Baldwin, known for roles in "Hello, Dolly!" and "Big Fish," returns to Wisconsin courtesy of Capital City Theatre. She'll be backed by a 30-piece orchestra and 20-person chorus in the Capitol Theater. Tickets cost $35-$70. capitalcitytheatre.org
Concerts on the Square
Wednesdays, June 28-Aug. 2, 7 p.m.
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's summer pops tradition brings operatic arias and guitar concertos to the Capitol Square, interspersed with hits from "Stars and Stripes Forever" to a "Millennial Mixtape." Blankets can go down as early as 3 p.m., concerts are free to attend. wcoconcerts.org
Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press
Friday, June 30
It just wouldn't be Live on King Street without a visit from Chicago's top baseball shirt and short-shorts wearing party rock band, with Don't Mess With Cupid opening. It's free and the doors open at 6 p.m. majesticmadison.com
47th Annual National Women’s Musical Festival
Thursday-Sunday, July 6-9
This festival at Madison Marriott West celebrates women performers in all genres, from folk to rock to a chamber ensemble playing the work of female composers past and present. nwmf.info
La Fete de Marquette
Thursday-Sunday, July 13-16
The east side festival season gets a French accent with this Wil-Mar Center- sponsored event that draws in Francophile artists from Paris to New Orleans. Tank and the Bangas and Hurray for the Riff Raff are among the many artists coming to the festival. wil-mar.org
‘Twelfth Night’
Friday, July 14-Sunday, July 23
Madison Shakespeare Players presents Shakespeare's comedy of siblings, shipwrecks and suffering for love in the amphitheater at Madison Country Day School, 5606 River Road in Waunakee. Bring a blanket or chair. Tickets start at $15. madisonshakespeare.org
Mad Lit
Fridays, July 14, July 28, Aug. 11, Aug. 18, Sept. 8, Sept. 22, Sept. 29
The 100 block of State Street turns into a party as Greater Madison Music City invites a diverse array of artists to perform free shows on Friday nights. Rebulu and Grupo Candela will play Latin jazz on July 14, Ted Park and Parlay Pass will perform hip-hop on July 21, with more to be announced later in the season. ourgmmc.org/madlit
Dane County Fair
Thursday-Sunday, July 20-23
In addition to the rides and the funnel cake, the fair offers plenty of free music for all ages. So far, Feudin' Hillbillies and Piano Fondue have been announced to play, but check back for more. danecountyfair.com
KennyHoopla
Friday, July 21
The former Madisonian returns home with a big stage at Live on King Street, as his emo bedroom pop has been winning fans nationwide including Blink-182's Travis Barker and Wiz Khalifa. Free. majesticmadison.com/lok-2023
Opera in the Park
Saturday, July 22, 8 p.m.
A quartet of powerful singers joins the Madison Opera Chorus and members of the Madison Symphony Orchestra for this grand night at Garner Park, 333 S. Rosa Road. Admission is free, bring a blanket, and wave a light stick to music by Bernstein, Mozart, Puccini and Sondheim. madisonopera.org/oitp23
Atwood Fest
Saturday-Sunday, July 29-30
No details yet on this festival which takes it to the streets near the Barrymore Theatre. But expect several stages of live music with a heavy emphasis on local favorites. atwoodfest.com
‘Six’
Tuesday-Sunday, Aug. 1-8
Brit pop meets historic royalty in this electrifying musical about the ex-wives of Henry VIII. Divorced, beheaded, died, survived — these queens know how to bring down a house of Tudor. Tickets were $45-$149 but are nearly sold out in Overture Hall, 201 State St. overture.org
Dane Dances
Fridays, Aug. 4-25
Come up on the roof of the Monona Terrace Convention Center every Friday night in August for a free night of dancing, from disco to salsa to mambo. Two bands perform each night at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., with a family dance session from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. danedances.org
Sugar Maple Festival
Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5
The Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective celebrates all the branches of American roots music with this two-day festival at Lake Farm County Park. Listen to Guy Davis, J.D. McPherson or Los Texmaniacs, or bring your own instrument for a workshop or jam session. sugarmaplefest.org
‘The Pirates of Penzance’
Friday, Aug. 4-Sunday, Aug. 13
The Madison Savoyards, a troupe dedicated to Gilbert and Sullivan operettas for the past six decades, presents the very model of a modern Major-General in this year's show at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Vary piracy with a little thievery at this comic classic on the Drury Stage. Tickets cost $21-$36. madisonsavoyards.org
‘Avenue Q’
Friday, Aug. 4-Sunday, Aug. 13
The puppets have potty mouths in this early-oughts favorite about a recent grad who moves onto a seedy New York street and discovers friends, romance and just maybe, his purpose in life (if only for now). Middleton Players Theatre is putting it up in the Middleton High School Black Box Theater, 7106 South Ave. Tickets cost $20-$30. middletonplayers.com
‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast’
Saturday, Aug. 5-Saturday, Aug. 12
Belle finds much more than her provincial life inside an enchanted castle in Oregon Straw Hat Players' production of "Beauty and the Beast" at Oregon Performing Arts Center, 456 N. Perry Parkway. (Tickets usually $15-$20.) oshponline.org
Opera at Olbrich
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m.
Stroll through the grounds of Olbrich Botanical Gardens at 3330 Atwood Ave. and come across lovely, lively operatic scenes during this production by Fresco Opera Theatre. Opera at Olbrich is free, with donations appreciated. frescoopera.com
Brit Floyd
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m.
Cool off on the "Dark Side of the Moon" as the world's pre-eminent Pink Floyd tribute band honors the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1973 album with a performance at Overture Hall. Tickets are $60-$160 with a bonus meet-and-greet VIP package for diehard fans. overture.org
Jazz at Five
Wednesdays, Aug. 9-Sept. 6, 5-8 p.m.
Local performers like Gerri DiMaggio, Tony Castaneda, the Helen Feest Quintet (Feestet) and the UW Jazz All Stars populate the lineup at this year's Jazz at Five, held at the top of State Street near the Capitol. The event is free to attend, with food and beverage vendors nearby. jazzatfive.org
Mad with Power Fest VI
Thursday-Friday, Aug. 18-19
Heavy metal and pinball collide at this two-day event at The Sylvee, where fans can play pinball machines while local rockers perform onstage. Tickets are $41 and up, doors open at 4 p.m., and you can leave your quarters at home. thesylvee.com
Orton Park Festival
Thursday, Aug. 25-Sunday, Aug. 28
Madison's shadiest festival (in the sense of big trees, not moral dubiousness) returns for its 58th year. No word yet on what musicians will be performing, but it's a perfect late summer event.