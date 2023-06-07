 Skip to main content
Your guide to arts and music in Madison this summer

Summer’s here and the time is right — for dancing in the streets of an east side music festival, for seeing Shakespeare up the hill at American Players Theatre in Spring Green, or for the many other arts and music events to take advantage of this summer.

Cap Times features editor Rob Thomas and arts writer Lindsay Christians have assembled your guide to some of the big events they’re most looking forward to as the temperature rises. Get out there and have a good time!

Show times, venues and ticket availability are all subject to change. Contact individual venues for specific details. This schedule will be updated each week during the summer, so to submit a performance for coverage consideration, contact features editor Rob Thomas at rthomas@captimes.com.

Madison Jazz Festival

Thursday, June 8-Sunday, June 18

Enjoy 11 days of local, national and international jazz, most of it free, at venues ranging from Shannon Hall to Arts + Lit Lab. It closes with a free Juneteenth celebration on the UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace. artlitlab.org/programs/greater-madison-jazz/madison-jazz-festival

‘And Then There Were None’

Friday, June 9-Saturday, June 17

Strollers Theatre's dark two-act thriller, based on Agatha Christie's own adaptation of her iconic mystery, follows 10 people on a remote island house who start dying enigmatic deaths, one by one. Tickets for the show at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., cost $23-$25. strollerstheatre.org

Marquette Waterfront Festival

Saturday, June 10-Sunday, June 11

Madison kicks off the east side free festival season with two days of music, food and kids' activities at Yahara Place Park. Catch Mardi Gras funk from The Rumble (6:30 p.m. Saturday), British rock from The Heavy Heavy (6:30 p.m. Sunday), and the traditional Fools' Flotilla launching from Tenney Park at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Free. 2025 Yahara Place. marquette-neighborhood.org/waterfront-festival

Tootsie

Payton Reilly as Sandy Lester and Drew Becker as Michael Dorsey in the national tour of "Tootsie."

‘Tootsie’

Tuesday-Sunday, June 13-18

Robert Horn and David Yazbek's 2019 musical reinvention of this '80s comedy has the struggling actor main character starring in a "Romeo and Juliet" sequel (also a musical). Critics found it "sparkling" and a "surefire crowd-pleaser." Tickets cost $25-$129 in Overture Hall, 201 State St. overture.org

The Pursuit of Happiness

Friday, June 16-Sunday, June 18

The folks behind the Sessions at McPike Park series offer three days of free music on two stages that showcases the kind of eclectic fare that the Sessions are renowned for. Indie folk artist Aaron Lee Tasjan headlines Friday night, Cuban singer-songwriter Xiomara Laugart headlines Saturday, and jazz combo Isaiah Collier and the Chosen Few headline Saturday. And they're just the tip of the iceberg. sessionatmcpike.org

‘The Spitfire Grill’

Friday, June 16-Sunday, June 25

The Wisconsin-made musical about a wounded young parolee and the rural cafe where she tries to make a new life opens Middleton Players Theatre's summer season. With a soulful score and gentle humor, this show runs in the Middleton High School Black Box Theater, 7106 South Ave., Middleton. Tickets cost $30 with discounts for students and seniors. middletonplayers.com

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Friday, June 16-Saturday, June 24

There's no play like "Wizard of Oz," with its wicked witches, ruby slippers and yellow brick road to the Emerald City. Dorothy and friends trod the boards at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St., in this Verona Area Community Theatre production. Tickets cost $15.75. vact.org

‘The Bachelor of Seville’

Saturday-Sunday, June 17-18 and June 24-25

Fresco Opera Theatre has a penchant for quirky themes. This summer, the company revives its "garage opera" series with this show, in which four sopranos vie for the heart of Figaro. Performances at various garage locations in Madison are free (donations welcome) and bring your own chair or blanket. frescoopera.com

Make Music Madison 062122 09-06212022213826 (copy)

Asiah Doyle and Dane Slinger of the musical group Noise Makers Collective perform at The Forum (formerly the Top of State), near 100 State Street in Madison.

Make Music Madison

Wednesday, June 21

See professional and amateur musicians perform all over town, from restaurant patios to parking lots to private driveways, filling Madison with music on the longest day of the year. An interactive map will tell you exactly where and when to see everyone. makemusicmadison.org

Live on Queen Street

Friday, June 23

The second installment of the free Live on King brings a drag and dance party to the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. India Ferrah from "RuPaul's Drag Race" is one of many fabulous performers, and Kat and the Hurricane will provide live music. Doors open at 6 p.m. majesticmadison.com

CapitalQ Theatre Festival 2023

Friday-Sunday, June 23-25

Madison's queer-affirming LGBTQ community theater company celebrates Pride Month with an annual festival of short plays. StageQ kicks off a weekend of performances with themes like "We Are Who We Are" and "Lesbian Power Hour" with drag Bingo on Friday night with Cynthia Mooseknuckle. Festival passes cost $15-$30. stageq.org

Kate Baldwin

Saturday, June 24

Broadway star Kate Baldwin, known for roles in "Hello, Dolly!" and "Big Fish," returns to Wisconsin courtesy of Capital City Theatre. She'll be backed by a 30-piece orchestra and 20-person chorus in the Capitol Theater. Tickets cost $35-$70. capitalcitytheatre.org  

062922concert02-06292022203313 (copy)

People picnic on the lawn of the Capitol as they await the first show of the 2022 season of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's Concerts on the Square series. 

Concerts on the Square

Wednesdays, June 28-Aug. 2, 7 p.m.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's summer pops tradition brings operatic arias and guitar concertos to the Capitol Square, interspersed with hits from "Stars and Stripes Forever" to a "Millennial Mixtape." Blankets can go down as early as 3 p.m., concerts are free to attend. wcoconcerts.org

Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press

Friday, June 30

It just wouldn't be Live on King Street without a visit from Chicago's top baseball shirt and short-shorts wearing party rock band, with Don't Mess With Cupid opening. It's free and the doors open at 6 p.m. majesticmadison.com

47th Annual National Women’s Musical Festival

Thursday-Sunday, July 6-9

This festival at Madison Marriott West celebrates women performers in all genres, from folk to rock to a chamber ensemble playing the work of female composers past and present. nwmf.info

La Fete de Marquette

Thursday-Sunday, July 13-16

The east side festival season gets a French accent with this Wil-Mar Center- sponsored event that draws in Francophile artists from Paris to New Orleans. Tank and the Bangas and Hurray for the Riff Raff are among the many artists coming to the festival. wil-mar.org

‘Twelfth Night’

Friday, July 14-Sunday, July 23

Madison Shakespeare Players presents Shakespeare's comedy of siblings, shipwrecks and suffering for love in the amphitheater at Madison Country Day School, 5606 River Road in Waunakee. Bring a blanket or chair. Tickets start at $15. madisonshakespeare.org

Mad Lit

Fridays, July 14, July 28, Aug. 11, Aug. 18, Sept. 8, Sept. 22, Sept. 29

The 100 block of State Street turns into a party as Greater Madison Music City invites a diverse array of artists to perform free shows on Friday nights. Rebulu and Grupo Candela will play Latin jazz on July 14, Ted Park and Parlay Pass will perform hip-hop on July 21, with more to be announced later in the season. ourgmmc.org/madlit

Dane County Fair

Thursday-Sunday, July 20-23

In addition to the rides and the funnel cake, the fair offers plenty of free music for all ages. So far, Feudin' Hillbillies and Piano Fondue have been announced to play, but check back for more. danecountyfair.com

KennyHoopla

Friday, July 21

The former Madisonian returns home with a big stage at Live on King Street, as his emo bedroom pop has been winning fans nationwide including Blink-182's Travis Barker and Wiz Khalifa. Free. majesticmadison.com/lok-2023

Opera in the Park 2023

Opera in the Park returns on July 22 to Garner Park in Madison, featuring Katerina Burton, Emily Fons, Weston Hurt and Martin Luther Clark.

Opera in the Park

Saturday, July 22, 8 p.m.

A quartet of powerful singers joins the Madison Opera Chorus and members of the Madison Symphony Orchestra for this grand night at Garner Park, 333 S. Rosa Road. Admission is free, bring a blanket, and wave a light stick to music by Bernstein, Mozart, Puccini and Sondheim. madisonopera.org/oitp23

Atwood Fest

Saturday-Sunday, July 29-30

No details yet on this festival which takes it to the streets near the Barrymore Theatre. But expect several stages of live music with a heavy emphasis on local favorites. atwoodfest.com

Boleyn Company Six

"Six," the Broadway musical that combines Brit pop musical styling with the stories of Henry VIII's ex-wives, tours to Madison in August. 

‘Six’

Tuesday-Sunday, Aug. 1-8

Brit pop meets historic royalty in this electrifying musical about the ex-wives of Henry VIII. Divorced, beheaded, died, survived — these queens know how to bring down a house of Tudor. Tickets were $45-$149 but are nearly sold out in Overture Hall, 201 State St. overture.org

Dane Dances

Fridays, Aug. 4-25

Come up on the roof of the Monona Terrace Convention Center every Friday night in August for a free night of dancing, from disco to salsa to mambo. Two bands perform each night at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., with a family dance session from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. danedances.org

Sugar Maple Festival

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5

The Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective celebrates all the branches of American roots music with this two-day festival at Lake Farm County Park. Listen to Guy Davis, J.D. McPherson or Los Texmaniacs, or bring your own instrument for a workshop or jam session. sugarmaplefest.org

‘The Pirates of Penzance’

Friday, Aug. 4-Sunday, Aug. 13

The Madison Savoyards, a troupe dedicated to Gilbert and Sullivan operettas for the past six decades, presents the very model of a modern Major-General in this year's show at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Vary piracy with a little thievery at this comic classic on the Drury Stage. Tickets cost $21-$36. madisonsavoyards.org

‘Avenue Q’

Friday, Aug. 4-Sunday, Aug. 13

The puppets have potty mouths in this early-oughts favorite about a recent grad who moves onto a seedy New York street and discovers friends, romance and just maybe, his purpose in life (if only for now). Middleton Players Theatre is putting it up in the Middleton High School Black Box Theater, 7106 South Ave. Tickets cost $20-$30. middletonplayers.com

‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast’

Saturday, Aug. 5-Saturday, Aug. 12

Belle finds much more than her provincial life inside an enchanted castle in Oregon Straw Hat Players' production of "Beauty and the Beast" at Oregon Performing Arts Center, 456 N. Perry Parkway. (Tickets usually $15-$20.) oshponline.org

Opera at Olbrich

Fresco Opera Theatre performs arias and duets in Olbrich Botanical Gardens this summer. 

Opera at Olbrich

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m.

Stroll through the grounds of Olbrich Botanical Gardens at 3330 Atwood Ave. and come across lovely, lively operatic scenes during this production by Fresco Opera Theatre. Opera at Olbrich is free, with donations appreciated. frescoopera.com

Brit Floyd

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Cool off on the "Dark Side of the Moon" as the world's pre-eminent Pink Floyd tribute band honors the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1973 album with a performance at Overture Hall. Tickets are $60-$160 with a bonus meet-and-greet VIP package for diehard fans. overture.org

Jazz at Five

Wednesdays, Aug. 9-Sept. 6, 5-8 p.m.

Local performers like Gerri DiMaggio, Tony Castaneda, the Helen Feest Quintet (Feestet) and the UW Jazz All Stars populate the lineup at this year's Jazz at Five, held at the top of State Street near the Capitol. The event is free to attend, with food and beverage vendors nearby. jazzatfive.org

Mad with Power Fest VI

Thursday-Friday, Aug. 18-19

Heavy metal and pinball collide at this two-day event at The Sylvee, where fans can play pinball machines while local rockers perform onstage. Tickets are $41 and up, doors open at 4 p.m., and you can leave your quarters at home. thesylvee.com

Orton Park Festival

Thursday, Aug. 25-Sunday, Aug. 28

Madison's shadiest festival (in the sense of big trees, not moral dubiousness) returns for its 58th year. No word yet on what musicians will be performing, but it's a perfect late summer event.

marquette-neighborhood.org

