Your guide to arts and music in Madison this summer

Lindsay Christians is a food editor and arts writer for the Cap Times. She has a master's degree in theatre research from UW-Madison and is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association.

Rob Thomas is the features editor of the Cap Times and has been writing about movies since 1999. He is a member of the Critics Choice Association.

To support our journalism, click here to become a Cap Times member. To respond to this story, click here to submit a letter to the editor.