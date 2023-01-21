Most often, the concerto piece at a Madison Symphony Orchestra concert ends the first act. But due to its monumental status among orchestral repertoire, Sergei Rachmaninoff’s third piano concerto ended the show.
The work is more than just a technical feat. It is also a gorgeous collection of penetrating melodies, intriguing harmonies and exciting phrasing.
Written and premiered by the composer when he was at his peak performance abilities, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor is widely known as one of the most difficult and demanding pieces in the Western classical canon. The composer notably wrote a second version of the work’s cadenza after finding the first version too demanding to play regularly while he toured.
To take on what Maestro John DeMain called the “Mount Everest of concertos,” the MSO invited renowned and remarkable pianist Yefim Bronfman. Rachmaninoff had said that “Music must come from the heart and go to the heart,” and Bronfman’s performance rang true to the composer’s sentiment. Displaying unmatched skill, the soloist tackled one demanding passage after another, and though much of the piece went by quickly, every moment was charged with Bronfman’s expressive energy.
The first act of the concert featured two pieces the MSO had never performed before: Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 3 in D major and Bela Bartok’s “The Miraculous Mandarin.”
Composed when Schubert was 18, his third symphony reflects the composer’s study of earlier classical repertoire, particularly that of Joseph Haydn. With songful melodies and spirited rhythms, the work was a warming start to a concert on a cold winter evening.
After a slow introduction in D minor, the first movement takes off in D major with a jaunty yet unassuming melody that builds into a resounding theme. The second movement contrasts the first with a delicate melody and impeccably restrained accompaniment. While the first two movements are all about melody, the second and third movements explore rhythm. The syncopated texture of the third movement propels the work forward, and the offbeat rhythms continue into the lively finale.
Sprinkled throughout the MSO’s performance of the symphony were impressive orchestral moments. During the fast-paced finale, for example, the MSO took an impressive tempo while staying in sync, particularly during rhythmically driving triplet passages.
Yet during other moments, the MSO missed the mark. The development section of the first movement, for instance, sounded disjointed, and the brass section had intonation trouble at the start of the third movement. That said, the MSO’s rendition of the symphony was invigorating and a strong start to the show.
Closing the first act, Bela Bartok’s suite from “The Miraculous Mandarin” is a decidedly expressionist work, with unique orchestral textures, abrasive dissonances and an unwieldy ending. Originally a one act pantomime ballet based on a story by Melchor Lengyel, the work’s premiere aroused anger from the audience due to its grotesque ending, and it was banned shortly after its premiere. The suite cuts off the last third of the ballet and ends when the title character begins his raucous pursuit of the young lady character, which is itself a climactic musical moment and, as DeMain mentioned, “a good place to end the suite.”
The work demands a lot from the orchestra. Many players had to use extended techniques to achieve particular sonic colors, and the work’s rhythm challenged the MSO to maintain order. The MSO rose to the challenge. From the very start of the work, the MSO transported me to the programmatic scene. Once the piece began, the raucous orchestral timbres and colors musically rendered the hustle and bustle of a big city as the scene materialized. As the pieces progressed, certain instruments, notably the clarinets and trombones, came to represent characters, and the orchestral themes, textures, and dynamics told the story.
When “The Miraculous Mandarin” was composed, anti-Asian discrimination and exoticization persisted throughout much of the West, and these sentiments surface in the suite. When the title character, a Chinese man, enters, the trombones play a melody based on the pentatonic scale, which at the time was a lesser used scale in Western classical music and was often perceived as exotic, especially in association with Asian culture. As writer A. Kori Hill has said, this piece is “an important reminder that music can communicate the ugliness of our society as well as the beautiful and just.”