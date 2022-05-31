Every Saturday at 5 p.m., Jonathan Øverby gets on the radio at on the NPR News & Music Channel at Wisconsin Public Radio and opens the door to the world for four hours.
His long-running global music show “The Road to Higher Ground,” which has been on the air since 1994, features a relentlessly eclectic playlist fueled by the ethnomusicologist’s decades of travel and research. Last Saturday's show, for example, began with Tamil musician Susheela Raman, took sojourns into Cuban jazz and African pop, and ended with American jazz vocalists Lena Horne and Billie Holliday.
On May 19, Øverby was inducted into the Folk Alliance International’s Folk DJ Hall of Fame, joining a rarified list of broadcasters around the world, including BBC’s Bob Harris, the CBC’s Holger Peterson and Radio Nacional de España’s Manolo Fernández. In his brief acceptance speech at the induction ceremony in Kansas City, Øverby spoke about growing up in the racially segregated city of Milwaukee, and how it inspired him to devote his life to bridging cultures through music.
“The power of music that I would learn later in life taught me about music and its power to create love, unity, inclusion and the celebration of people who were different than me,,” he said.
“Not just because they were different, but in spite of their differences. I use my radio program to celebrate those people with the hope of creating a better understanding between diverse groups en route to reducing human hatred.”
Last Friday morning, as he was putting the finishing touches on the playlist for that Saturday show, Øverby talked about how he feels about getting the award, what he enjoys about putting together each show’s playlist, and how music can overcome fear and hate.
How do you assemble the show each week?
I usually get a bunch of CDs that I know I want to play next week. I start with some foundational things that I know will work for the show. It’s pretty intuitive, very subjective, and my interest is pretty broad.
Then I try to weave things into sort of groups that fit well for the segments. The more I do the show, the better I get at figuring out how to lay it out.
I had one guy write me and said that my head was like his head, and it sounds like the furniture in his brain has been moved around a lot. “I thought, ‘OK, well, is that good?’”
What really gets my juices going is listening to things and learning new elements within a particular genre that I hadn't thought of before. It’s kind of like how a musician practices their instrument. Once you do the performance, all that stuff is supposed to flow.
How does it feel to receive this award?
You never know who’s watching, who’s listening, who’s taking a peek at what you’re doing. When they do and they connect with it, and they resonate with the mission of what you're doing, that’s the most edifying thing.
For this international group to look down from the skies, if you will, to Wisconsin and see this guy doing music and connecting with the purpose of his work — it was really heartening.
In your acceptance speech, you spoke about your mission to present music as a force for healing and understanding.
What really connected with me is the recognition of the work that I'm doing trying to foster an atmosphere where people can struggle to better understand each other. People, when they fear each other, they begin to hate each other and they marginalize each other. And in some cases, they kill each other.
This is a disease that I don't believe we will eradicate. But I think we can reduce it, and I have to invest my energies to find a cure for this really tragic condition. I needed to tell a bigger story than just the story associated with the song.
Through music, we could live better. We could actually find a way to better understand each other, even if we didn't particularly agree. And music is a pathway to doing that.
I often use this example of a really diverse, eclectic setting in which there are people from all over the world sitting at one table. It has to be a pretty large table, but on the table there’s all kinds of food from each person's culture. And people are reaching across each other and tasting and sampling and some are going “Oh, that's really good.” Others are going “I won't do any more of that.”
But we're all together at the table, sampling, figuring out what we can learn and hearing the stories behind each of those dishes.
How I look at building the show, as you asked me earlier, is that it’s a meal of real soul food.