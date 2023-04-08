When the pandemic closed the Chazen Museum of Art in 2020, director Amy Gilman began to repeat a message to her team at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“From that moment, I have been saying, ‘If we come back exactly the way we closed, I should be fired,’” Gilman said midway through her keynote speech at the 2023 Dane Arts Buy Local conference. She looked out into a room filled with local artists, musicians, entrepreneurs and arts administrators.
“If any of you have ever experienced a life changing accident or a health crisis, you know that everybody talks about trying to get you back to normal,” Gilman said. “But back to normal is not a thing. Once you go through that, you are forever changed. And, indeed, we should be forever changed.”
Dane Arts Buy Local (DABL), organized annually by Dane Arts and held this year over three days last week at Arts + Literature Laboratory, aims to connect, support and inspire people working in Madison’s most creative sectors.
DABL started in 2015 as a market where artists would set up booths in an office building downtown and sell to bigger-ticket buyers. But patrons did more browsing than buying, and over the years, Dane Arts director Mark Fraire and his team turned the event’s focus toward supporting the artists more directly with practical lessons and business connections.
The underlying theme of DABL 2023, touched on by Gilman, was the time of transition and growth artists and institutions alike find themselves in.
“We’re blessed right now,” said Audifax, a Madison mural artist, during a session called “How to Become Your Biggest Ally in Your Business.”
“We have this thing, ‘Support local.’ That’s awesome for us. That’s beautiful. People are starting to feel like buying local is cool. I love this change.”
Specific advice for artists
Despite ranking dead last in the United States for state arts funding — just $0.14 per capita, now tied with Georgia — Wisconsin’s broadly defined “arts and culture sector” contributed $.9.6 billion to the economy in 2020, or 2.8% of the state’s GDP. A 2017 report from Americans for the Arts focused on Dane County alone pointed to $250 million in spending on and related to nonprofit arts events.
“Tell that to the next person who says your job is a hobby (or) ‘it’s not worth it.’ We are an economic driver,” said Mark Fraire, director of Dane Arts. “One of the reasons for this conference is we started talking that language. We’re talking business.”
Fraire worked with the UW to schedule a spring DABL event at a time when graduate students from the Bolz Center for Arts Administration could attend. Sessions included “Curriculum Development for Teaching Artists,” “Effective Studio Sessions” and “How to Use Social Media to Elevate Your Brand and Build a Community.”
Jamie Perez, a former broadcast journalist who now runs a videography and storytelling business called Beyond Words, challenged listeners to find their “why.” Why do they make the art they do? Why should the viewer care?
“There are so many ways that you can incorporate your ‘why’ into your stories,” Perez said during her session. “Even if you are just posting a photo of your finished product, sharing the story in the caption and putting more meaning behind it — rather than just saying, ‘This photo is for sale for how many dollars on my website,’ or ‘Please support.’ Everybody’s saying that. Why should they go with you? You have to make people care.”
Audifax went deep into specifics, describing her contracts, her website, which sort of grants she no longer bothers to apply for and why artists should “outsource what you’re not good at.”
“We all think we’re good at everything,” she said. “We’re not. I know my weak points. I pay other artists and other people to do the pieces that I can’t do.
“Look at other people’s websites, Instagram pages, Facebook pages, and you see their photos look professional. They probably are! They’re hiring a photographer. You can do that too. Go support some other artists.”
Bookkeeping and copyright law
Attendees at DABL 2023 were offered a crash course on how to get through the bureaucracy of a public art project (courtesy of the Actual Size Artworks team, who’ve done many). They could pick up some light bookkeeping, improve their studio ergonomics or ask a lawyer how to parse AI-created art and copyright.
As one illustration of how AI-generated content and copyright work, Jeffrey Glazer from the UW Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic used the example of a graphic novel with words written by a person and images created by artificial intelligence. (Midjourney, like DALL·E 2, is an image generator where a person can put in key words and the AI will create a “new” image.)
“We have a copyright that only protects the material the human created,” Glazer said. “All the stuff that was created by the artificial intelligence is carved out. … I can use those panels for anything I want.
“Now, I can’t use it for a graphic novel that’s laid out in a similar way to hers, using text that tells the story (that) hers does. But I want to take one of those panels, make a poster and sell it I can do that. It’s not owned by anyone.”
The focus of DABL was on that kind of practical advice and real stories, which Gilman focused on as well in her mid-day keynote. She outlined the creation of a Chazen project called “re:mancipation,” a two-year process that has involved an installation (currently running through June 25), a website, a podcast by Gianofer Fields (another DABL presenter) and soon, a documentary and a book.
“‘Re:mancipation’ is an important project, but it’s only important if it affects us going forward,” Gilman said. “That’s what I would say for all of you practitioners. What are you going to allow to actually affect you? How can you move forward fearlessly knowing what you want to impact?”
As for Dane Arts, Fraire is already focused on the future. He invited artists to sign up to vend at “608 Days” at the Madison Mallards on June 8, and for an upcoming art market on Sept. 9-10 at the Farley Center in Verona, in conjunction with outdoor art installations there.
“It’s critically important to bring artists together and to honor all of you,” Fraire said. “Without us, there is no Madison. We are so powerful as an economic driver in this community.”