Ballet has an image problem. With new works, new leadership and a commitment to representation, Madison Ballet intends to change the picture.
“There are still a lot of outdated, preconceived notions about who ballet is for and what constitutes beauty,” said Jonathan Solari, Madison Ballet’s CEO. “We want to change that by being very intentional about bringing diversity into our leadership, our company, our board, and bringing work to the stage created by choreographers of color who have been previously left out of the classical dance world.
“Representation matters,” Solari added. “We’re in a position now to empower people, to change what happens on our stages.”
Madison Ballet will present the final concert of its 40th anniversary season, “Turning Pointe,” this weekend through Sunday, April 3 in Overture Center’s Promenade Hall. The program of five short pieces includes two world premieres in addition to classical repertoire from choreographers Heinz Poll and George Ballanchine.
The ballet chose Gerald Arpino’s 1986 “Birthday Variations” to celebrate the tenure of outgoing artistic director Sara Stewart Schumann, who joined the company in 2018. Madison Ballet announced this week that Ja’Malik, a choreographer previously based in New York, would take over as artistic director.
COVID has been complicated for dance companies. Last fall the company moved a production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” planned for Capitol Theater to two venues outdoors. In December the company mounted a re-choreographed production of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” but the run was cut short due to COVID-19 cases among the cast members.
This weekend is “an exciting turning point for the organization as well,” Solari said. “We collectively believe that the art form of dance is for everyone. That’s what audiences will see in this concert.”
Lift every voice
Madison Ballet created the program “Lift Every Voice” in 2021, specifically to commission new work from diverse artists during the parts of the COVID-19 pandemic when in-person performances were not possible. With the help of a grant from the Madison Community Foundation, the company tasked three teams of choreographers of color and filmmakers to create new dance pieces.
These were made into short films and presented to the public virtually, at no cost. One of those pieces, “Ethos of Force,” was created by Chicago-based choreographer Kia Smith. The first version of “Ethos” blended dance with video, music and spoken text, and was viewed by thousands of audience members remotely.
Now an expanded, live version of “Ethos of Force” will receive its live premiere as part of the “Turning Pointe” concert.
“I’m so excited to see it in front of a live audience, in costume, with the whole cast together,” Smith said “I’m thrilled. I’m also nervous. It’s just such a cool thing to be on the same program with the other amazing choreographers in this concert.”
Smith met Schumann when they worked together on an opera in Chicago in 2013. The choreographers weren’t given artistic parameters, Smith said— “we could do whatever we wanted to.”
“In my process, I’m a very musical person,” Smith said. “Some choreographers like to find the movement first, but I love music so much. I like to curate sound and feeling.”
For “Ethos of Force,” Smith found the music, listened and “followed it.”
“This was in the thick of the pandemic, so I was reflecting on the holidays that I had just spent without my family,” she said. “The isolation, the anxiety, loneliness and stress of the lockdown period … in this piece, I found a kind of resolution.”
Smith said the process of putting the work on the company for the upcoming concert was very freeing, after the complexity of collaborating when dancers couldn’t touch or even be in the same space at the same time. “It felt so good to have all my dancers in one room, seeing them feed off of each other’s energy. I reworked the entire piece,” she said. “The essence is the same, and we still use video elements, but the cast is much larger. I have five more dancers, so it looks a lot different.”
Unlike many performing artists, Smith enjoyed a great period of productivity during the last two years when most theaters have been dark. She’s thankful for Madison Ballet, which she called “a big part of launching my career as a choreographer outside of my own company.”
New leadership
“Turning Pointe” includes a world premiere from incoming Madison Ballet artistic director Ja’ Malik, “Guitar Concerto,” inspired by his lifelong love for jazz. The piece will be the audience’s first introduction to Ja’ Malik’s choreography, just as he begins his leadership role with the company.
Ja’Malik, a nationally known dancer and choreographer previously based in Harlem, is a graduate of the Joffrey Ballet School/New School University and has performed with dance companies around the country, including Cleveland Ballet, Oakland Ballet and North Carolina Dance Theatre. He founded his own company, Ballet Boy Productions.
“I think Ja’ Malik is going to come into Madison and meet the community where it is and push it toward progress,” Solari said. “He’s got his own vision. He’s passionate about improving and growing every part of the Madison Ballet, from the school to the company of dancers, to ways that we interact with a broad range of audiences through outreach programs.”