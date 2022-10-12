As a reporter who works in audio, Natalie Y. Moore has an ear for dialogue and a strong sense of story.
She also knows how it feels when an editor asks, “Do you have someone who says this?”
“No! They didn’t just say that,” said Moore, a longtime staffer at WBEZ, speaking from her home in Chicago. A created quote might make for a better story. It also means you’re writing fiction.
In 2018, Moore, already a published author multiple times over, was ready to explore telling stories in a new genre. She drew inspiration from real events for “The Billboard,” her first play, published in March by Haymarket Books.
“It was freeing to say, ‘I want somebody to say something, and I can make them say it,’” Moore said. In journalism and playwriting, “you’re writing for the ear, in both cases.”
But, she said, “I didn’t want to do a reenactment ... in plays, you have to up the stakes and up the drama.”
Though inspired by events in Dallas, “The Billboard” is set in Englewood, Chicago, near where Moore grew up. It’s an area she still covers as a journalist.
“Chicago is my muse,” she said.
The story revolves around the Black Women’s Health Initiative, a fictional clinic and resource center led by a forward-thinking director named Tanya and her more cautious board chair, Dawn. The center relies on grant funding to serve the community, providing HIV/AIDS testing, lead testing, senior services and medication advice, as well as safe abortions.
The women choose to step into the spotlight after a city council candidate named Demetrius — “a neighborhood gadfly who can’t keep a job,” per Tanya — puts up a campaign billboard nearby. Demetrius likes to call women “queens” while coolly dismissing what they have to say.
“Abortion is genocide,” Demetrius' billboard blares. “The most dangerous place for a Black child is his mother’s womb. Keep Englewood Black.”
Spurred by a rival council candidate, the women’s health center responds with a billboard of its own. Tanya chooses the language and the image, three smiling Black women, under their own message:
“Black women have the right to make decisions for their families and their bodies. Abortion is self-care. #TrustBlackWomen.”
Moore embraced a new kind of collaboration as she developed the play. She worked with a dramaturg, Kamesha Khan, who advised her on continuity and checked facts. Moore chose which feedback made sense for her play, incorporating a debate scene between the council candidates.
“I completely underestimated what it would feel like to have actors read your words,” Moore said. “At the first table read, one of my favorite actors in Chicago was reading Demetrius … I thought I was going to weep. It was what I imagined, and then some.”
“The Billboard” had its world premiere in June, directed by TaRon Patton for 16th Street Theater. The production was a collaboration with (and performed at) her alma mater, Northwestern University, where Moore is an adjunct lecturer, teaching audio reporting and creative nonfiction to graduate students.
“I was working with a theater that invested in me,” Moore said. “The table reads and workshops were done by the theater. This wasn’t a case where I was writing in solitude and then turned it in; it was a collaborative process.”
One thing that surprised her was how much audiences loved Kayla, the 19-year-old staffer who runs the health clinic’s social media. Kayla was a “fan favorite,” Moore said.
“With Kayla, I wanted to honor young Black girls from neighborhoods like Englewood,” Moore said. “When we talk about Black girl magic … it tends to veer toward young women who are educated or on a certain path.
“Here, you see the play is intergenerational. That’s what I was thinking about with Kayla, honoring that.”
While she was writing, Moore didn’t anticipate that Roe v. Wade would be overturned before the play premiered. Some people have asked if she’d want to revise it, but Moore doesn’t want to go backward, preferring to keep the play set exactly where it is.
Moore is still interested in writing plays. She would love to see this one have more productions. And if a network called, she wouldn’t be opposed to revisiting these women and their stories in another format.
“This is so timely now. I’m hoping there is still life for it,” Moore said. “Art is a way to get to people emotionally. You have the policies, the politics. You read around the issues.
“But art can humanize, and give people an entry point.”