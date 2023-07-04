Pam Vesely knew her English cocker spaniel Vito was destined for greatness by the time he was just a baby.
At 8 weeks old, the silky red puppy had the trappings of a champion in the making. He adhered to English cocker spaniel standards — qualities that judges prize in conformation dog shows: a joyful personality, a solid build with strong shoulders yet soft eyes, and a powerful gait that has garnered him the nickname “The Moving Machine.”
“His handler actually told us at eight weeks, ‘This is a fine dog,”’ said Vesely, who co-owns Vito with her daughter Rachel and friend Cora Rempel Langlois. “He said, ‘This dog could be one of the top 10 in the country.’”
Now nearly 2 years old, Vito has racked up 27 best of breed titles in shows throughout the U.S., ranking as one of the best dogs in the country. In May, he also competed in New York City at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show — the pooch equivalent of the Oscars and one of the biggest dog shows in the nation. He was just one of five English cocker spaniels selected for the competition at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and he won best of breed.
Vito resides in Verona along with four other English cocker spaniels Vesely owns. His mother, Anya Di Casa Buono, also a champion dog, hails from Italy and was the first dog Vesely began competing with in 2020.
When Vito isn’t romping around in the show ring, he enjoys snuggling, playing fetch, frolicking in his backyard, wrestling his siblings and hiding toys around his house.
“He’s never not happy, he’s always eager, he likes everyone, and he’ll play all day,” said Vesely, who's owned English cocker spaniels for decades. “Vito’s a good dog. More importantly, he’s a family pet.”
The Cap Times spoke with Vesely and Vito to learn more about the pup's life in and out of competition. Vito listened in intently, taking breaks only to snag some cheese cubes, affectionately lick his guest’s hand and lounge on the floor.
What was it like for Vito to compete at Westminster?
Gosh, it was incredible. I kept saying, “I can’t believe we’re at Westminster!” It’s a big deal. The atmosphere was incredible. It was very exciting. A beautiful venue.
It was such a thrill, especially in the evening when he went on to compete against the other sporting dogs. They had this beautiful podium for Vito. It was probably the most exciting moment in our lives. It was a lot of fun.
How does he like competing?
He's very happy when he competes. If he wasn't, he wouldn't show well. And that is just not a good thing for someone to put a dog through.
He's always smiling when he’s in the ring. His tail is up and moving, just like it is now. He's very happy. He loves the applause. He's a natural. He’s very good at it, and he's been all over the country to compete. It takes most dogs years to earn their champion title. Vito got it in just a couple of weeks.
What does it take to own a show dog?
A lot of time. Daily grooming. Exercise and training to keep him moving well. It’s kind of like ballet dancing. There’s a certain way that they move, and they need to practice.
What’s the most rewarding aspect of this lifestyle?
It's a hobby. But it’s about the companionship that we have together — the joy I have that he's so happy. He's always looking to please me. And I’ve met lifelong friends, especially Vito’s handler, Celso Schneider, who’s from Brazil and lives in Illinois. He’s been in the business showing dogs for almost 50 years.
What’s a fun fact about Vito?
His handler speaks Portuguese and English. Vito has picked up on it, so he responds to other languages now. His handler will say something to him in Portuguese, and we have no idea what’s happening. But Vito does. He’s a very smart dog.