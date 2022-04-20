SATURDAY, APRIL 23
A modern-day Western
The Wisconsin Film Festival may be over, but that doesn’t mean the chances to see great films and hear from their filmmakers have stopped. At 2 p.m. Saturday, UW Cinematheque will screen the acclaimed 2020 Brazilian film “Bacurau,” starring Sonia Braga as the matriarch of a small rural town defending itself from armed corporate mercenaries. Co-director and co-screenwriter Kleber Mendonça Filho will be in attendance to talk about the film and answer questions. The screening is free at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
Rush to judgment
Les Claypool saw his first Rush concert at age 14 and was never the same. Claypool is the bassist of Primus, which counts Rush as a major influence, and will be covering Rush’s 1977 album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety when it plays The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. at 8 p.m. Saturday. A second set of Primus songs will follow. Tickets are $50 and up, and Battles opens.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
Seeing themselves on the wall
The Wisconsin Triennial is a big deal. Put on once every three years by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, the Triennial celebrates the variety of artistic practices throughout the state. This year, the exhibit, called “Ain’t I A Woman?” was curated by Fatima Laster (pictured) and features the work of 23 female Black artists. The free opening reception takes place at 5 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 227 State St., and includes an artist performance from Nakeysha Roberts Washington, an open letter from Lilada Gee, a mix from DJ Femme Noir and more. The Triennial runs through Oct. 9.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
Is this your card?
Want some magic in your weekend? Bring the family down to the Rotunda stage at Overture Center for the Arts (201 State St.) on Saturday to take in the illusions, comedy and ventriloquism of lifelong magician Wayne the Wizard. Shows are at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. American Sign Language interpretation will be offered at the 1 p.m. show. Free; no tickets needed. Masks are required, and those ages 5 and up must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
Dispatches from “The Red Zone”
Writer Chloe Caldwell knew that she was prone to outbursts of anxiety and rage. What she didn’t realize until much later was that those outbursts seemed to align with her menstrual cycle. Her latest book, “The Red Zone: A Love Story,” chronicles her diagnosis of premenstrual dysphoric disorder, and how a new relationship prompted her to look for answers. On Tuesday at 7 p.m., A Room of One’s Own bookstore will host a virtual conversation between the author and New York Times best-selling memoirist Ashley C. Ford.