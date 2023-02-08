FRIDAY-SUNDAY, FEB. 10-12
Private lives
Artist Randall Berndt, a former curator of the James Watrous Gallery, illustrates letters (“gentle screeds”) about his everyday life, from chance encounters while walking his dog to threats of COVID and caring for his wife during a longterm illness. The founders of TNW Ensemble Theater have turned these musings into a four-person play, “Sketchy Ideas,” running this weekend in Overture’s third floor Wisconsin Studio, 201 State St. Tickets cost $30 for general admission at shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
THROUGH SATURDAY, FEB. 11
Winter fireworks
The Wisconsin Union’s annual Winter Carnival is running this week, and there’s lots still to come — ski and snowshoe among the lights on Lake Mendota with the Hoofers, attend the Snow Ball, watch freestyle ski and snowboarding competitions and make Valentine’s Day crafts. There will be live music, an ice boating exhibition and on Friday night, fireworks over Lake Mendota starting at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
V-Day
It’s been nearly 30 years since V — then known as Eve Ensler — debuted “The Vagina Monologues,” based on interviews with women about their bodies, sexuality and past trauma. This weekend, Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center and One Billion Rising present a bilingual production of the play, benefitting Safe Harbor’s immigration-related legal fund and nonprofits that work with victims of violence. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., cost $25 for general admission in advance, and $50 for VIP seats. VIP includes early entry and preferred seating.
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
Who let the dogs out (onto the ice)?
Outdoor movies aren’t just for the summer (at least not in Wisconsin). At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, see the 2002 family comedy “Snow Dogs” on a big inflatable screen at Tenney Park Ice Rink. The screening is free, and you can either snuggle by the fire with cocoa and coffee or keep skating while you watch. Just try not to skate in front of the screen and block the view!
SUNDAY, FEB. 12
David Lynch in music
As haunting as the visuals are in David Lynch movies like “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive,” the music for those films may be even more unsettling. “Inside a Dream” is a collective of eight Milwaukee musicians who play songs and tell stories from Lynch films, accompanied by video images from the movies. The show takes place at 8 p.m. Sunday at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $12, $15 at the door.