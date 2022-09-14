FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
Street style
Step up to a show that combines street style and contemporary dance this Friday at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green. Madison Contemporary Dance starts to wrap up its summer-long Collaboration Project 2022 with this show, a family friendly, hourlong performance starting at 7 p.m. that utilizes “artistry, storytelling, emotion and physical connection to explore the future of dance.” General admission tickets ($15, $10 for students and seniors) are available through garverevents.com. (Next weekend, catch MCD’s “The Root Children Fairytale Concert” at East High.)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
Big street, Tiny Universe
Last week’s chilly weather was a reminder that summer is nearly a memory, but before it goes, there’s one last free Live on King Street outdoor street concert at 7 p.m. Friday. Fresh off opening for the Rolling Stones, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe (pictured) brings improvisational jazz-funk to the streets (actually Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., not King Street) Doors open at 6 p.m., and Rare Element and Mae Simpson open.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, SEPT. 17-18
Wild wild Willy
The bubble mobile is souped up and ready to lead the parade at the Willy Street Fair this Saturday and Sunday in the 800-1000 blocks of Williamson Street. Enjoy three stages of live music (including a John Prine tribute at 1 p.m. Sunday), food and drink, kids’ activities, local crafts for sale, and of course everyone is invited to join Madison’s quirkiest parade at 11 a.m. Sunday.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
It’s Ma’am to you
The women of local improv troupe the Monkey Business Institute take the stage at the Harmony Bar & Grill, 2201 Atwood Ave., on Saturday evening for the latest installment of Yes, Ma’am, “a joyful mashup of real-life stories and improv comedy.” In the show, seasoned performers will give each other imaginary gifts, to which they’ll respond by sharing candid stories from their own lives, and then dive into improv scenes exploring those themes. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 7:45 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test is required, and masks are strongly recommended.
SUNDAY-SATURDAY, SEPT. 18-24
Hands on banned books
A popular Regent Street bookstore, cocktail bar and coffee shop is taking a week to celebrate banned books, from “The Bluest Eye” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” to “The Hate U Give” and “To Kill A Mockingbird.” From Saturday to next Sunday, Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé, 1301 Regent St., will offer discounts on banned books and feature an off-menu cocktail available only if you know the code words (“forbidden fruit”).