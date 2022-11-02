THURSDAY, NOV. 3
Wakanda forever
The new “Black Panther” film drops next week on Nov. 10, and UW-Madison is ready to “help people prepare for the film from an intellectual perspective.” A free Humanities NOW panel “Wakanda Forever” is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in room L140 in the Elvehjem Building, 800 University Ave. Panelists include three faculty members in English and Comm Arts and a collector of historical Black comics. They will talk comic history, the “psychedelic, visual aesthetics of Wakanda,” the cultural significance of the film and more, with lots of time for audience questions. Open to all.
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
Art about town
Fifty-four venues across the city of Madison will participate in this fall’s Gallery Night, from Dexter’s Pub to Orange Tree Imports and a variety of galleries, churches and banks in between. Find artwork in dentist’s offices, coffee shops, community centers, breweries, distilleries and even traditional art galleries. The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is the organizer, and all events are free. Most run 5-9 p.m. and many include live music, food and drink.
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
Gone but not forgotten
“If there’s no one left in the living world to remember you, you disappear from this world,” explains one inhabitant of the “Land of the Dead” in the 2017 Disney-Pixar hit “Coco.” The all-ages film explores the ideas behind the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday, including how loved ones who’ve passed away can continue to shape the lives of those they left behind. For those who’ve never seen the film, and those eager to see it again, it’s screening for free Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Goodman South Madison Library (2222 S Park St.). Snacks provided.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
Amid the noise
The Wisconsin Union Theater hosts an “ear-expanding” evening of music this Saturday, when Sō Percussion and Caroline Shaw join for a performance of songs from their new album, "Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part.” At 7:30 p.m. in Shannon Hall at the Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St., these stars of the new indie classical scene will perform some new works as well as songs from Sō Percussion’s album, “Amid the Noise.” General admission tickets cost $30-$65. Virtual general admission costs $25.
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
Bill comes due
Comedian Bill Burr has never been shy about saying what he thinks, and he’ll likely have a lot of his mind when he brings his “Slight Return” tour to the Dane County Coliseum at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $39 and up, and Burr’s favorite opening act, Madison-born comedian Nate Craig, will open.