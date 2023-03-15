FRIDAY, MARCH 17
Keep watching the skies!
The Martians are coming, the Martians are coming! In the 1953 sci-fi classic “Invaders from Mars,” a little boy must become the hero when aliens invade his small town and start mind-controlling the grown-ups. The gorgeous new 4K restoration will play at 7 p.m. Friday at UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall. The screening is free.
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
Kiss them, they play Irish music
St. Patrick’s Day is Friday, which means Madison’s The Kissers are back for their 25th anniversary St. Paddy’s Day show at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. The band is playing two shows of its high-energy originals and covers at 5 p.m ($15, kids free) and 8 p.m. ($20, kids should stay home).
TUESDAY, MARCH 21
Meet the school board candidates
While the state Supreme Court and Madison mayoral races have received much of the attention so far this spring, Madison voters will also have a choice for School Board. On Tuesday, voters can hear from Seat 6 candidates Badri Lankella and Blair Feltham in a forum at East High School, 2222 E. Washington Ave., beginning at 7 p.m. Seat 6 candidate Nicki Vander Meulen, running unopposed for reelection, will also be at the forum.
TUESDAY-SUNDAY, MARCH 21-26
The old razzle dazzle
The iconic musical “Chicago” returns to Overture Hall, 201 State St. for a six-night run beginning next Tuesday for a glorious celebration of murder, corruption and all that jazz. Tickets are $25-$140.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
Questions and answers
The literary page-turner of 2023 so far is Rebecca Makkai’s “I Have Some Questions For You.” The novel follows a podcaster who returns to her New England college and becomes wrapped up in an unsolved murder of a fellow classmate from her undergrad days. Makkai will talk about the book at the Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.