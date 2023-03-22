FRIDAY, MARCH 24
Under the palms
Soak in the tropical vibes of the Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Gardens with a cocktail in hand. Cocktails in the Conservatory, a benefit for the botanical gardens at 3330 Atwood Ave., returns this Friday. This event is popular, so come with your whole party. Front doors open at 6:30 p.m., the conservatory itself opens at 7 p.m. and the event often hits capacity before 8 p.m. DJ Femme Noir will be spinning. Tickets cost $10 (cash only) at the door ($5 from 10-11 p.m.). Guests begin to cycle out around 8:30-9 p.m., when more people may be admitted. Check the website for construction work-arounds.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Taylor made
Attention all Swifties! Pause those clips of the “Eras Tour” on TikTok and get down to The Sylvee, 25. S. Livingston St., at 9 p.m. on Saturday for “The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night.” Pretend you’re Emma Stone or Laura Dern and dance to Swift’s biggest hits with all your friends. Upper tier tickets ($25 and $30) remain as well as reserved seating.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Get over the Hump
Dan Savage’s Hump Film Festival returns to the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The festival features indie erotica of all kinds submitted by fans and never, ever uploaded to the internet. Tickets cost $27.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY, MARCH 23-25
An animation celebration
“Animation is not a genre,” Guillermo del Toro said while accepting his Oscar for “Pinocchio,” meaning that it’s an art form that can include any type of film and any audience, young or old. The WUD Film Committee is proving that with its new Animation is Film Festival running Thursday through Saturday at the Union South Marquee Theatre, 1308 W. Dayton St. Catch films for kids (“Iron Giant”) and adults (“Perfect Blue,” “World of Tomorrow”). It’s all free.
FRIDAY, MARCH 24-SATURDAY, APRIL 8
Daddy dearest
Canadian playwright George F. Walker’s kitchen sink dark comedy from the early 1990s, “Escape from Happiness,” was described by one critic as featuring “a family of dysfunctional eccentrics doing their best to uphold law and order.” Mercury Players Theatre, a resident company at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., will produce this “viciously funny satire” the next two weekends. Tickets cost $20, call (608) 661-9696 to reserve.
