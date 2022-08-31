SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
Student soundbytes
WSUM’s Party in the Park music festival returns to James Madison Park this Saturday from 2-6 p.m. after a 17-year hiatus. The event, organized by WSUM’s student-led radio team, features performances from local and regional acts including Diet Lite, Deryk G. (pictured) and Interlay, as well as entertainment from other student-led organizations. Entrance is free and community members of every age are welcome.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, SEPT. 3-4
Aging like fine wine
Madison’s largest picnic, Taste of Madison, returns home to Capitol Square this weekend just in time for its 40th anniversary. This year’s event features over 70 local food vendors and three stages around the Capitol jam-packed with live music. Performances start at 2 p.m. on Saturday and continue through the evening with headliners Michael McDermott and Ryan Griffin, with more entertainment beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday headlined by Daughtry and UW alum Yung Gravy in the evening. Entrance is free as always.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4-SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
Barn burners
Opening with a mixed “Prelude & Fugue” program and concluding with a finale of “Barnstormers!,” the Token Creek Chamber Musical Festival spans a week in DeForest in a quiet barn, located on the property of John and Rose Mary Harbison at 4037 Hwy 19. This marks the 33rd season for the festival, which this year includes a Rachmaninoff piano concerto, Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” played by Robert Levin, and new works by John Harbison himself, inspired by Louise Glück’s poetry and Nona Hershey’s art. Tickets cost $10-$32 and seats are very limited.
MONDAY, SEPT. 5
New paths
Do not dream of labor this Labor Day! Visit the Shifting Gears Bike Path Dance Festival, running 12-6 p.m. at several parks: Olin Park Vantage, Brittingham Park, McPike Park and Wirth Court Park. Hosted by Isthmus Dance Collective, Shifting Gears is free to attend and will feature more than a dozen groups, from tap, jazz and hip hop to flamenco, aerial dance and more. See a full program with who’s performing where on the website.
isthmusdancecollective.org/shifting-gears
THURSDAYS THROUGH DEC. 15
Tastes like home
El Mercadito, the Latin American-focused weekly market at the south side’s Centro Hispano, 810 W. Badger Road, is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The market, which takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday through Dec. 15, features Latinx street food, fruits and veggies from Central and South America, Colombian coffee, local honey, live music, crafts and more. SNAP benefits and Double Your Dollars promotions are accepted.