THURSDAY, MARCH 31
Use the force, uke
You can do a lot with only four strings. George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain proves that every night with a show of all ukulele players strumming and singing some reimagined classics (Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” anyone?) The uke orch will be at Shannon Hall, 800 Langdon St. at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $30-$50.
THURSDAY, MARCH 31
A prescription for democracy
Matthew Rothschild is worried about Wisconsin. The executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign sees a state with a proud progressive past and a record of working toward equality becoming, in recent decades, “a laboratory for antidemocratic maneuvers that have increased the political influence of the super-rich and corporations while decreasing the power of voters.” Rothschild’s latest book, “Twelve Ways to Save Democracy in Wisconsin” focuses on solutions. He will discuss the book Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Wisconsin Book Festival, held at Madison’s Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, APRIL 1-3
Make some noise
Inner tubes, paint cans, brooms, hubcaps or Zippo lighters — everything’s an instrument at “Stomp.” The international hit tour taps, slams and skitters into Overture’s Capitol Theater, 201 State St., this weekend, with one show Friday, two on Saturday and two on Sunday. Tickets cost $31-$65 for this all-ages production, which has been touring now for some 25 years. COVID protocols at Overture are changing April 3; check overture.org/health.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
Tunes for truth tellers
Lynn Arriale, a pianist and composer raised in Milwaukee who has gone on to tour internationally, returns to her home state with a new album, “The Lights Are Always On.” The new album is “an original suite of compositions honoring healers, caregivers, truth tellers, and defenders of democracy in the wake of COVID-19 and the Insurrection.” On Saturday, Arriale will be joined by bassist John Christensen and drummer Mitch Shiner for two shows at Café CODA, 1224 Williamson St. Tickets cost $25 per show.
SUNDAY, APRIL 3
Spring pickings
For crafters, winter is the perfect time to hunker down and make something by hand. Whether or not you spent the cold months with crochet needles and colored pencils, the Spring Crafty Fair offers a chance to admire the work of others — and buy stickers, paintings, jewelry, candles and more from dozens of local makers. The fair is set for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goodman Community Center, 214 Waubesa St. See the website for a list of vendors.