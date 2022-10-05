THURS.-SUN., OCT. 6-9
A way with words
Want to see art happen in real time? Head to Stoughton woodworking gallery and makerspace Grand Inspired, 501 E. Main St., from 1-3 p.m. Friday through Sunday, where Madison conceptual artist Jeff Bauer will be painting live. Bauer’s work, which plays with hidden words and colorful letters, will be on display in the gallery from Thursday to Sunday, with a reception and discussion with the artist scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
Truly remarkable luna
The moon is looking especially bright lately, so check it out up close(r) at Moon Over Monona Terrace at 7 p.m. on Friday at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive. The Madison Astronomical Society will be providing telescopes so you can gaze at the moon (and Jupiter and Saturn if you can spot them). Kid-friendly activities and games will also be available. The event is free but advance tickets are required.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
The Wright stuff
Nobody does stand-up comedy better than Steven Wright and nobody does it quite like him. The master of perfectly-crafted absurdist jokes (“What’s another word for thesaurus?”) has had to reschedule his return to Madison a couple times over the past three years, but he’ll be at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $40.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, OCT. 8-9
Taking steps
Ten pieces, from duets to full company numbers, will help Dance Wisconsin celebrate 45 years of dance this weekend in Overture Center’s Promenade Hall, 201 State St. Choreographed solely by women and performed by young dancers from the surrounding Madison area, “Resilience: A Contemporary Ballet Concert” goes up Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. These works “reflect the ideas of examining the past, taking the steps to move forward into the future and celebrating where we are today.” Tickets cost $35 or $30 for students and seniors.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8 AND OCT. 15
Ghosts and dragons and vampires (oh my)
With music one critic called “chillingly inventive” and a previous life as both a concept album and a graphic novel, Music Theatre of Madison brings a mummy, a troll, a witch, a zombie and more to the Crucible this weekend with the Wisconsin premiere of “Monstersongs.” In Rob Rokicki’s rock musical, a child opens a portal to a world of monsters, each of whom gets a song (and a story). Performances are the next two Saturdays at 7 p.m. at 3116 Commercial Ave., and general admission tickets cost $20.