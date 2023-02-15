SUNDAY, FEB. 19
They’ll meet you on Sunday
Billed as “a beautiful bluegrass tradition” benefitting the nonprofit work of United Way of Dane County, the 22nd annual Bluegrass Benefit at the Barrymore Theatre features a lineup of boot-stomping bands. Sponsored by the Sugar Maple Music Festival, the show starts at 1 p.m. and features Dave Landau (“king of kids’ music”), the Cork ‘n’ Bottle String Band, Annie and the Oakies and Chicken Wire Empire. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for kids and are available at the door, 2090 Atwood Ave.
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
Dating is a laughing matter
If Valentine’s Day wasn’t particularly funny for you no matter what your relationship status, get some laughs at Cheshire Cat Comedy’s new show “Thirsty Thursday” at 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Crucible, at 3116 Commercial Ave. All the comedians will focus on love and dating in their sets, and some cool piano jazz will play between sets. TIckets are $5-15.
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
There she is
Grace Marie Stanke, the first UW-Madison student to be crowned Miss America, comes back to campus this weekend. From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, students, staff and public can meet Stanke at a special homecoming event in the Shannon Hall Lobby at the UW Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St, along with Miss Madison 2023, Paige Alexis Eide of La Crosse, a UW-Madison sophomore, and the new Miss Wisconsin 2022, Kylene Elizabeth Spanbauer of Fond du Lac. It’s a free event and a special “Crown Circle Showcase” entertainment show follows at 6:30 p.m. in the Play Circle Theater. Tickets are $20 for that show.
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
Say it loud
Hard to beat this lineup, as some of Madison’s top musicians, including Rob Dz (pictured), Don’t Mess With Cupid, Raquel Aleman and more, will gather at the Majestic Madison, 115 King St. at 7 p.m. Saturday for “A Celebration of Black Music,” playing one iconic song after another from the history of Black music. And hard to beat this price – it’s free.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, FEB. 17-19
Premier piano
Benjamin Grosvenor’s season so far has included performances in London, New Zealand, Switzerland and San Diego. This weekend, he’ll play Beethoven’s third piano concerto in Overture Hall with the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Maestro John DeMain’s porgram includes a 2019 work by Jessie Montgomery (“Coincident Dances” and Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 6 in D major. Tickets cost $20-$98 for performances on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at 201 State St.