THURSDAY, JULY 27-SUNDAY, AUG. 6
On the case
Known for smart, contemporary adaptations of Jane Austen, Kate Hamill’s “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson — Apt. 2B” recasts the notorious sleuthing pair as oddball roommates. Described by University Theatre as a “fast-paced romp” and a “fun filled caper,” the show runs in the Mitchell Theatre in Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave. Tickets for a pair cost $40 for adults, with discounts for seniors, faculty/staff and students — use the code ELEMENTARY.
SATURDAY, JULY 29
Community cadence
Learn West African and Afro-Brazilian drum styles and dance moves this weekend at the second annual Intergenerational Day of Drum and Dance. Hosted by Drum Power at the Madison Youth Arts Center, 1055 E. Mifflin St., this celebration of global rhythm costs $18 per individual class or $60 for a day pass. Events run from 1-7:30 p.m. and registration is available on the Drum Power website.
SATURDAY, JULY 29
Where health meets wealth
Madison’s Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness does all sorts of work to try to make Dane County a healthier place for Black women. This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the foundation is promoting health through wealth, hosting a Well Black Woman Market featuring dozens of local businesses owned by Black women. The free event takes place at the foundation’s office, 6601 Grand Teton Plaza, Suite A2. Online RSVP requested.
SATURDAY, JULY 29
Disability (proudly) on display
Head to Warner Park, 2930 Sherman Ave., this Saturday for the 10th annual Disability Pride Festival, showcasing the talent and creativity of local people with disabilities. There will be crafts, a raffle and food carts, including the Holy C.O.W. pay-what-you-can food truck from noon until 2 p.m. Free cloth masks and sunscreen will be available and encouraged.
TUESDAY-SUNDAY, AUG. 1-6
They’re ‘Six’
Divorced. Beheaded. Died. The merry wives of Henry VIII reclaim their stories with contemporary pop style in Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s hit West End musical, “Six.” The national tour stops in Madison for eight performances at Overture Hall, 201 State St. Tickets cost $45-$149 and are currently very limited. The show is recommended for ages 10 and up.