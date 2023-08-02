THURSDAY-SATURDAY, AUG. 3-5
Comedy that makes you Squirm
Known for bright outfits and dark comedy, Sarah Sherman (who performs as Sarah Squirm) has quickly made a splash on “Saturday Night Live,” especially when she’s tormenting Colin Jost on “Weekend Update.” Sherman will perform stand-up at the Comedy Club on State, 202 State St. The early shows Friday and Saturday are sold out, but tickets ($20-$25) are available for the 7:30 p.m. Thursday show and the 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday shows.
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
Costume drama
Madison author Ann Garvin writes hilarious novels that smuggle in a lot of emotion within the laughs. In her latest, “There’s No Coming Back From This,” she follows a bankrupt woman who takes a job in the costumes department of a Hollywood movie set. Garvin will talk about the book at 6 p.m. Friday at Mystery to Me, 1863 Monroe St. Tickets to see the talk in-person are free but registration is required, and you can also livestream the show on Crowdcast.
FRIDAY & SUNDAY, AUG. 4 AND 6
Through the fire
For three weeks, choir directors, voice teachers and skilled Madison performers gather for a “summer camp for singers” — the Isthmus Vocal Ensemble, now celebrating its 20th anniversary. This year’s concerts, led by Michael McGaghie, are called “Through the Fire” and feature a world premiere of Jocelyn Hagen’s “Phoenix.” Tickets cost $25 for adults, $10 for students. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday at Covenant Presbyterian, 326 S. Segoe Road, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Christ Presbyterian, 944 E. Gorham St.
FRIDAY, AUG. 4-SUNDAY, AUG. 13
Both slippers fit
Two productions of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical “Cinderella,” a youth version and a full-length version with a cast of 30, will play Sun Prairie over the next few weekends. Sun Prairie Civic Theatre presents the mainstage “Cinderella,” slippers, songs and all, from Aug. 4-13 at Sun Prairie East High School’s Performing Arts Center, 888 Grove St. Tickets cost $20 for general admission (some discounts apply). The hour-long kids’ version, featuring 80 performers entering grades 4 through 8, runs Aug. 10-12. GA tickets cost $10.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9
Saxes on State
As Concerts on the Square winds down on Aug. 2 with harpist Bridge Kibbey, Jazz at Five picks up the torch of live music downtown. Wednesday night performances kick off at the top of State Street at 5 p.m. on Aug. 9 with the Helen Feest Sextet, followed by local favorite Gerri DiMaggio. Jazz at Five is free to attend with food and beverage vendors onsite, but concertgoers are also welcome to bring their own food, non-alcoholic drinks (no glass) and chairs.