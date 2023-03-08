WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
Sneak preview
Get an early look at the 2023 Wisconsin Film Festival with the First Look at the Fest at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Great Dane at Hilldale, 357 Price Place. The $50 admission gets you food and drinks and the chance to not only see the festival guide before anyone else but reserve tickets before anyone else. For everyone else, tickets go on sale Saturday for the festival, which runs April 13-20.
FRIDAY, MARCH 10-SATURDAY, MARCH 25
The origin of love
The stage version of the 2001 cult classic “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” opens at the Bartell Theatre this weekend, featuring two casts in rotation playing the glamorous, be-wigged rocker and her band. StageQ, “Wisconsin’s premiere queer theater,” presents its first musical in several years and is “proud to produce a show that confronts ideas of gender binary and drag (both as an art form and an act of survival).” Tickets cost $20-$55 and the show runs 95 minutes without an intermission.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Go green
There’s no pot of gold at the finish line, but racers young and old should still have a lot of fun at the Madison Shamrock Shuffle, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of State Street. Bundle up and dress up in St. Paddy’s Day costumes for the 5k and 10k race. All racers will get a commemorative T-shirt. Registration is $45, with proceeds going to Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.
SUNDAY, MARCH 12
Truck stop
Southern rockers the Drive-By Truckers roll into the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. While the band got very political during the Trump years, the new album “Welcome 2 Club XIII” is a personal and introspective look backwards for Patterson Hood and the other band members. Tickets are $26-$36.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
Poetry and pie
Two of Wisconsin’s poets laureate — Dasha Kelly Hamilton outgoing, Nicholas Gulig (pictured) incoming — will read at a festive event on Tuesday, to celebrate Pi Day (3.14). In a joint production of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters and the Poet Laureate Commission, Poetry & Pi(e) will run from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Promenade Lounge, with pies baked by Hubbard Avenue Diner. Tickets for the in-person event cost $25, or listen from home for $5 (academy members get discounts).