FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Make a date with science
In the spirit of spooky transformation, the Madison Night Market and Wisconsin Science Festival are once again melding for this year’s Science on the Square, filling downtown with hands-on science activities and local vendors. The event runs 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, with science tents sprinkled amongst vendors, demos at the stage at the top of State Street, and a shipping container converted into a mobile science lab on Gilman Street. See the website for a full list of night-time science offerings hosted by local businesses and museums.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
A cabaret to die for
Head to Crucible Madison, 3116 Commercial Ave., this Thursday night for laughs and frights at the Spooky & Gay Cabaret. The “queer horror variety show,” written and performed by Florida playwright Bruce Ryan Costella, bills itself as “like Goosebumps – only gayer!” It’ll feature scary stories, stand-up comedy and songs, with doors at 7 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. $15; ages 21 and up.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Slam dunk
Billed as “the ultimate battle of wits and words,” the Moth Madison GrandSLAM Championship takes over the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The theme for the storytellers, all of whom have won a competition already, is “Blessings in Disguise.” Wisconsin poet laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton hosts. Tickets cost $31.50 plus fees for general admission.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
Mad science
Free, family friendly and always fun, Kids in the Rotunda goes live at 201 State St. this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a “Mad Science” show, a Halloween-themed demo with “flash and flare!” Starring Count Eggbert, “cauldrons of frothing witches’ brews and warlock potions,” all performances are free, and the 9:30 a.m. program will be livestreamed. Masks are recommended but not required, and the Rotunda Cafe will be open.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
Welcome back, Bartsch
One of Middleton Community Orchestra’s very first soloists, violinist Eleanor Bartsch, now has an active career in Chicago as a soloist, chamber and orchestral musician. She’ll help the MCO kick off the season with Max Bruch’s “Scottish Fantasy” on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Middleton Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol St. Also on the program are Wagner’s prelude to “Lohengrin” and Franck’s Symphony in D Minor. Tickets cost $20 and all students get in free.