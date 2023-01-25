THURSDAY & SATURDAY, JAN. 26 & 28
Let us bray
The UW Cinematheque specializes in both classic and contemporary arthouse films, and sometimes draws connections between the two. That’s especially true as the free film series kicks off its 2023 series at 7 p.m. Thursday with “EO,” a Polish film told from the point of view of an escaped donkey. It’ll remind cinephiles of Robert Bresson’s 1966 film “Au Hasard Balthazar,” also about a donkey, at 7 p.m. Saturday. All screenings take place in 4070 Vilas Hall.
Circus of the mind
One might associate circus performances with noise and loud music. But Kevin Flanagan, the artist-in-residence at Madison Circus Space, goes the other way with his new solo show, “The Quiet Hours.” The performance, which takes place at 8 p.m. Thursday and Saturday at the Circus Space, 2082 Winnebago St., uses a unicycle and sticks as Flanagan explores “the time we spend in our heads dreaming of and dreading the events of our lives.” Tickets are $12 to $30.
Miller’s crossing
Fresh from playing an alien with his band the Old 97’s on the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” Rhett Miller will be his regular human self when he plays a solo show at 8 p.m. Thursday at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Miller is touring behind his new solo album, “The Misfit.” Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door).
FRIDAYS THROUGH FEB. 10
Skate to a song
Get the roller rink vibe, winter style, at the Groove & Glide nights happening Fridays through Feb. 10 at ice skating parks across town. Hosted by the City of Madison Parks Division from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Friday, the free, all-ages events feature skating, music and games. Skate rentals and concessions available. No registration is required; may be canceled due to unsafe weather or ice conditions. This week’s event is at Vilas Park (1602 Vilas Park Drive), Feb. 3 is at Westmorland Park (4114 Tokay Blvd.) and Feb. 10 is at Rennebohm Park (115 North Eau Claire Ave.).
Trivia lovers, assemble!
Superhero fans, test your knowledge this Thursday at 6:30 p.m., when game cafe Roll Play (3241 Garver Green, Suite #115) hosts Marvel Universe Trivia Night. Participate for free with any food or drink purchase, or buy tickets for $5 per table for teams of up to 5, and $10 for larger teams. Costumes are “highly encouraged” and could earn extra points for your team.