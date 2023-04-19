THURSDAY, APRIL 20
Personal portraits
The Minnesota-based Hmong American photographer Pao Houa Her will discuss her highly personal landscapes and Southeast Asian-style portraits this Thursday at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St. Her is the recipient of the 2023 Stephen Fleischman Lectureship. Admission to the talk in the museum’s lecture hall at 6 p.m. is free, and museum members receive early access. The reception runs 5-8 p.m.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, APRIL 21-22
On, Wisconsin!
The UW Varsity Band kicks up a lively cadence this weekend at its annual spring concert. Under the direction of Corey Pompey, highlights this year include a 1980s medley, “The Music of Bruno Mars,” new charts from fall 2022 and several favorites, like “Space Badgers” and “If You Want To Be A Badger.” Shows are at 7:30 p.m. at the Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St. and tickets cost $15 for UW students and $25 for the general public.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Party planet
Find fun frog facts, take a thumbprint pledge to preserve the Earth and take home a hackberry or a highbush plum tree on Saturday at Henry Vilas Zoo’s annual Party for the Planet. Festivities at the free zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave., go all day, with a cluster of activities (like tree climbing!) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and storytime every half hour from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Donations during the event go to support the Rainforest Alliance.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
It’s the vinyl countdown
Record Store Day is upon us once again, music lovers, the chance to stop by your favorite local record shop Saturday and pick up exclusive vinyl releases by Garbage, Wilco, The 1975 and more.. Participating stores in Madison this year include Strictly Discs (1900 Monroe St.), MadCity Music (2023 Atwood Ave.), B-Side Records (436 State St.) and more.
THURSDAY, APRIL 20-SUNDAY, APRIL 30
The Scottish play
Guest artist C. Julian White directs Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” (known to the cast as “the Scottish play” or “Mackers”) at University Theatre, opening this weekend in the Mitchell Theatre in Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave. Watch the murderous rise and guilt-ridden fall of an iconic antagonist, with lots of exciting fight scenes. Tickets cost $26, with discounts for students, seniors and those affiliated with UW-Madison. Tickets for the April 20 preview are $15.