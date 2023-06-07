FRIDAY-SATURDAY, JUNE 9-10
Take a little (polka) trip
Looking to take a day trip this weekend? Head to downtown New Glarus on Friday or Saturday for Polkafest, a two-day celebration of Wisconsin’s state dance. The free event features a lineup of polka and Swiss music, dancing lessons and, of course, a beer tent. Music runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
Mystery movie
What’s playing at the Lakeside Cinema at the UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace this week? Don’t ask me! This summer, the campus film series is premiering “Secret Sunday Scaries,” where it won’t announce what movie will be shown at dusk Sundays until three days before on social media. All they’ll say is that the movies are free, they’re spooky-themed, and the ratings will range from “G” to “R.” Monday night movies will be announced in advance – this Monday’s offering will be the sly satire “But I’m a Cheerleader” starring Natasha Lyonne.
MONDAY, JUNE 12
A new Page
Elliot Page has been an actor for almost 20 years, with acclaimed roles in “Juno” and Netflix’s “Umbrella Academy.” But the story he tells in his memoir “Pageboy” is about his public journey to recognize himself first as a queer person, and then as a trans person. Page will talk about the book at 7 p.m. Monday at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. The event is free, seating is first-come, first-serve, and everyone will get a free signed copy of the book.
TUESDAY-SUNDAY, JUNE 13- JUNE 18
Opening Number
The Overture Center (201 State St.) brings the Tony Award-winning comedy musical “Tootsie” to Madison with performances every day Tuesday through Sunday. Based on the 1982 movie starring Dustin Hoffman, the musical follows talented actor Michael Dorsey who, struggling to land roles due to his difficult reputation, must adopt a new identity to continue his work. The Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., the Friday show at 8 p.m., the two Saturday shows at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and the two Sunday shows at 1:30 p.m and 6 p.m. Tickets range from $25-$129.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
Papier mâché sashay
The Madison Reading Project continues its support for local literacy with the Read(y) to Wear fashion show fundraiser at The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. At the event, more than 20 design teams will compete for the best paper fashion design in accordance with the theme, “Paper Masquerade.” The fundraiser will also feature a silent auction and music from DJ Four7 when doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $75 and will help raise money to provide free books to children in Dane County.