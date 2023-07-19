THURSDAY-SUNDAY, JULY 20-23
Goin’ to the fair
Animals in costumes. Dog parkour. Taco and jalapeno-eating contests, a scavenger hunt, a “fabulous farm babe tractor parade” and a lumberjack show. The Dane County Fair has all of this and much more over four days at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. Tickets for adults cost $10-$30 plus fees, with discounts for kids. There’s roller derby on Thursday and a carnival every day — check the website for a full schedule.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
A match at the market
The Women’s World Cup starts Thursday, and while the action takes place on fields half a world away in Australia and New Zealand, Madisonians can watch Friday’s match for free from Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. The USA women take on Vietnam at 8 p.m. Friday during The Bodega, an outdoor market that runs 5-9 p.m. Come early to shop and eat, then spread out a blanket to watch the big screens.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
Respect Youssef
Fresh off creating the acclaimed Hulu series “Ramy,” and directing an episode of FX’s ‘The Bear,” stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef is coming to town to play the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Friday night. Youssef tells funny and insightful stories about his life as an American Muslim and his immigrant parents. Tickets are $25, and phones will be held in Yondr pouches during the performance.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
Oh my God, they booked Kenny!
Kenneth La’ron, known professionally as KennyHoopla, will have a homecoming show of sorts when he plays at Live on King this Friday. Although KennyHoopla was born in Cleveland, he spent some time living in Madison, and has been getting lots of attention for his introspective, genre-jumping music. The show is free with Groupthink, Pink Halo and Tiny Voices opening. Show starts at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., and Banzo and Just Veggiez will be selling food.
SATURDAY, JULY 22
A grand night for singing
Madison Opera’s annual open-air celebration of singing returns on Saturday at 8 p.m. Opera in the Park, a family friendly, free-to-attend event at Garner Park, 333 S. Rosa Road, will feature selections from “Tosca,” “The Anonymous Lover” and “Candide,” as well as arias and musical theater songs (“South Pacific,” “My Fair Lady.”) Set your blanket and picnic baskets down early for a good spot. Rain moves the music to Sunday, same time/same place.