WEDNESDAY-MONDAY, MAY 31-JUNE 5
Hear her voice
LunART continues its mission of spotlighting women in the arts during the 2023 LunART Festival: REIMAGINE, which will feature the works of over 50 women composers, musicians and writers. The festival kicks off with a panel discussion Wednesday at 7 p.m. at 111 S. Livingston St. and is followed by five additional events in three venues across Madison, including a music concert, composer masterclasses and an afternoon with rock guitarist June Millington. Tickets for each event are available online.
THURSDAY, MAY 25
Pastor for Palestine
Donald Wagner, a former evangelical Christian pastor, took up the fight against war and racism and eventually left his job to become a full-time advocate for Palestinian human rights. How and why he made that transformation is the subject of his new memoir, “Glory to God in the Lowest: Journeys to an Unholy Land.” On Thursday at 7 p.m., he’ll talk about the book at Leopold's Books Bar Caffe, 1301 Regent St. Dessert will be served and drinks will be available for purchase.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, MAY 26-28
The wurst of times
While Wisconsin was rocked by the news that Oscar Mayer was changing the name of the Wienermobile to the Frankmobile (is nothing sacred?), some sausages stay the same. Brat Fest returns to Willow Island this Friday through Sunday, with three days of bratwurst, music, carnival rides and more bratwurst. Admission is free. Music highlights include country star Frankie Ballard at 8 p.m. Friday, metal band Slaughter at 8 p.m. Saturday, and classic hip-hop from Kid N Play (pictured) at 8 p.m. Sunday.
SATURDAY, MAY 27
What’s in that sausage?
If standard sausages seem sus to you, a group of friendly local plant-lovers have a tasty alternative this Memorial Day weekend. Vegan Sausage Fest runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Vilas Park Shelter, 1602 Vilas Park Drive, featuring vendors like The Vibrant Veg, Jardin at Robinia Courtyard, Level 5 Donuts, Migrants, Ste Martaen (based in Chicago) and Heirloom Bakery and Kitchen. The event is free to attend. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and happy leashed dog friends. Show you biked over and get a free sticker!
THURSDAY, MAY 25
Her favorite things
Quanda Johnson is a Fulbright scholar who is currently a dissertator in Interdisciplinary Theatre at UW-Madison. She’s also a world-class soprano who has performed on and off Broadway. She’ll perform her dissertation concert, “Favorite Things: A Spring Salutation” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Madison Friends Meeting House, 1704 Roberts Drive. Tickets are $20 at the door. Johnson is raising money to attend an artist residency in Mexico and a workshop in Peru.