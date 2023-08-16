SATURDAY, AUG. 19
Selena onscreen
Grab a lawn chair or picnic blanket and head to Lisa Link Peace Park, 452 State St., on Saturday for a 7:45 p.m. screening of the 1997 biopic “Selena,” starring Jennifer Lopez. The film chronicles the life and death of Selena Quintanilla, the beloved Texas-born artist dubbed the “Queen of Tejano Music,” who was killed at 23 by the former president of her fan club. The event is free, but RSVP online for a chance to win one of 26 picnic blankets.
bit.ly/midwest-mujeres-mentoring
SUNDAY, AUG. 20
Pupusas, please
After Madison native David Byrd-Felker disappeared in the mountains of Ecuador in 2002, his parents began a lasting relationship with that country, eventually starting a nonprofit to help children of poor families in the capital city of Quito attend college. On Sunday from 12:30-4:30 p.m., David’s Educational Fund Opportunity Fund will hold its 11th annual Pupusafest fundraiser in their backyard at 5725 Bittersweet Place. There will be Salvadoran pupusas and fixings hot off the griddle, comedy by Atlas Improv Company, three bands and a silent auction. Tickets are $25 per person or $35 per family.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, AUG. 18-26
Con artists and code names
A subversive musical focused on an Iraqi refugee and con artist named Curveball, “Who's Your Baghdaddy? or, How I Started The Iraq War” is full of “bangin’ songs, rich history, dark humor and layered characters,” according to Music Theatre of Madison. MTM stages the show by A.D. Penedo and Marshall Pailet at the UW Play Circle, 800 Langdon St. for two weekends. Tickets cost $20-$33.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
Local food showcase
Come for the tortilla making demo, stay for Flavor Temptations treats, tart Mad Maiden Shrubs and sauces from Café Costa Rica. REAP Food Group hosts a free local food entrepreneur showcase from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green. The event is part of Forward Fest, Wisconsin's largest tech and entrepreneurship festival. Find a full list of participants at sched.co/1Nzg9, and register for a free pass in advance.
THROUGH THURSDAY, AUG. 31
Deals on dogs (and cats)
If you’re in the market for a new furry friend, this might be just the time to seal the deal. The Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, is reducing adoption fees for its “Clear the Shelters” event. Through Sunday, Aug. 20, already-reduced adoption fees are another 50% off for pets who’ve stayed at the shelter longer than average (“Lonely Hearts Club members”). A shelter-wide adoption event will take place the next weekend.
SUNDAY, AUG. 20