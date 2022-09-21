FRIDAY-SATURDAY, SEPT. 23-24
Eerie arias
It’s almost spooky season! Peer into the watery darkness off Picnic Point as singers and poets set the scene. This weekend, Fresco Opera returns for “Opera on the Point” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It’s a free outdoor performance at a picturesque location, with parking at 2000 University Bay Drive for a walk out toward Lake Mendota. Head out to the fire circle (about 3/4 mile) and feel free to bring a chair, as there is limited seating (and no public restroom). Run time is less than an hour.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, SEPT. 23-25
Back to Beethoven
Beethoven’s 250th birthday was in December 2020, which is why Madison Symphony Orchestra maestro John DeMain programmed the composer’s epic choral Symphony No. 9 to open that season. Two years later, the “Infinite Joy” program kicks off the 2022-23 season, in which the symphony is joined by the MSO Chorus, soloists and former principal oboe Marc Fink (pictured), performing a belated goodbye with Mozart’s oboe concerto. Performances are in Overture Hall, 201 State St., at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $20-$98. Masks are optional but strongly encouraged.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
Water everywhere
Looking to spend a couple hours this weekend raising money for clean water in other countries? The Walk 4 Water fundraiser, hosted by Hope 4 Kids International and McFarland Lutheran Church, invites locals of all ages to walk three miles from McFarland’s McDaniel Park, 4806 McDaniel Lane, along the Lake Waubesa boardwalk this Saturday, traveling the same distance Ugandan women and children typically travel to collect water from unprotected ponds or ditches. Registration costs $30 for adults and $15 for those under 18. All fees and donations will fund deep-water wells providing clean drinking water for Seme B Village in Eastern Uganda.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
Film night at the friary
If you haven’t already checked out the monthly biergartens at Monona’s San Damiano, this could be just the time. In addition to the usual food trucks, music and tours of the former friary, this month’s free event will include an outdoor screening of a to-be-announced movie. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday with beer, food carts and tours. Cover band SlowBurn will play from 5 to 7 p.m., and the movie starts around 7:30 p.m. Blankets, lawn chairs, bug spray and flashlights recommended. Parking is extremely limited, and pre-registration is required for tours.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
Picture perfect
Former White House photographer Pete Souza now calls Madison home, and has a new book out, “The West Wing and Beyond,” about his eight years documenting the Obama administration. He’ll be at the Orpheum Theater, 216 State St. at 7 p.m. Tuesday to talk about the book with Cap Times photo director Ruthie Hauge and share rarely seen photos from his collection. The ticket price ($60 for one or $75 for two) includes a signed copy of the book.