FRIDAY, APRIL 14
Mad about Paul
Before he was a well-known actor (“Mad About You,” “Stranger Things”), Paul Reiser was better known as a talented stand-up comedian. He returns to those roots with a national tour that brings him to the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $32.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, APRIL 14-16
A horse (fair), of course
Whether you own a horse, ride a horse or just like the majestic animals, the Midwest Horse Fair is for you. The event takes over the Alliant Energy Center Friday through Sunday, including two days of rodeo competitions, seminars and classes from experts, hundreds of vendors, and even a blacksmith competition. Admission to the fair is $15 in advance or $20 at the gate for a one-day pass, and $35 in advance or $45 at the gate for a three-day pass.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, APRIL 14-16
Sweet spring
When Canadian virtuoso Blake Pouliot joined the Madison Symphony Orchestra last year, Cap Times reviewer Matt Ambrosio called him “animated,” with “expert dexterity” and a tone of “pure gorgeousness.” Pouliot plays with the MSO again this weekend in Overture Hall, 201 State St., on Saint-Saëns’ third violin concerto. Other works on the program include Benjamin Britten’s sea interludes from “Peter Grimes” and Brahms’ second symphony. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $20-$98 and the concert runs 2 hours with one intermission.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, APRIL 15-16
Bunny hop
Go down the rabbit hole with Dance Wisconsin this weekend, with a revived production of the 2016 story ballet, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” Chelsey Bradley’s ballet features Ana Velazquez as Alice who encounters the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat and more in performances on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Madison College’s Truax campus, 1701 Wright St. Tickets cost $10-$30 (discount code is Alice23). Recommended for ages 4 and up.
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
Woman in charge
Austin-based musician Gina Chavez is done playing nice. Chavez tours her bilingual album, “La Que Manda” (“The Woman in Charge”), to Madison’s North Street Cabaret on Sunday night. A queer, Catholic, internationally acclaimed Latinx pop artist, Chavez blends influences from Argentinian folk music to Afro-Cuban beats and American pop. Tickets cost $20 (plus fees) for the 6 p.m. performance at 610 North St. 21 and up.