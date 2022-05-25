THURSDAY-SATURDAY, MAY 26-28
A comic mixup
The full lineup for this three-day comedy series is still TBA, but it’s hard to go wrong with “the best.” The Best of the Midwest Comedy Showcase runs Thursday to Sunday at Comedy on State, 202 State St., with 7:30 p.m. shows each night and 10 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday. The handpicked selection of comedy newcomers and known quantities from across the region is currently set to include Mo Good, Marilee Marilee, Kevin L. Schwartz, Anthony Bonazzo (pictured) and more, but it’s subject to change. Tickets range from $5 to $20 depending on the show.
THURSDAY, MAY 26
The new Blue
Chicago drummer and producer Makaya McCraven makes something new out of something Blue on his new album, “Deciphering the Message.” McCraven dove into the catalog of Blue Note Records, remixing and reinventing songs by classic jazz greats like Art Blakey and Dexter Gordon with his own ensemble. McCraven performs at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $15.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, MAY 27-29
Sun’s out, buns out
The mustard will flow once again on Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center this Memorial Day Weekend as the World’s Largest Brat Fest returns for three days of music, attractions and, of course, brats. Highlights on the packed music schedule including classic rockers .38 Special (8 p.m. Friday), country star Joe Nichols (8 p.m. Saturday), heavy metal vets Queensryche (8 p.m. Sunday), along with a ton of local artists. Brats are $4, music is free.
SATURDAY, MAY 28
From Madrid to Madison
Renowned flamenco dancer Emilio Ochando will put on a special solo performance of his piece, “CLÁSICA TRADICIÓN” at 8 p.m. Saturday, the Madison Youth Arts Center Black Box Theater, 1055 E. Mifflin St. The performance is a summation of Ochando’s career, melding classical Spanish choreography and modern flamenco. Tickets are $30 ($18 for those 17 and under).
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1-MONDAY, JUNE 6
In honor of a legend
A play headed to the Bartell Theatre next week captures the story of Paul Robeson in music and words. The multifaceted legend was renowned as a singer, actor, lawyer, activist and athlete who stood firm in his beliefs even when his career was cut short by McCarthyism and blacklists. “Moments With Paul,” a touring performance by United in Music, stars Jason McKinney as Robeson and Christopher Bagley as Robeson’s long-time collaborator Lawrence Brown. Performances at the Bartell’s Drury Stage, 113 E. Mifflin St., Wednesday through Monday. Tickets are $30, with $20 tickets for students.