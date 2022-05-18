THURSDAY, MAY 19
Laugh & learn
Get your learning and your laughs all in one place this Thursday at Cheshire Cat Comedy’s Words With Nerds. The event, billed as “like TED Talks, but way, way funnier,” starts at 7:30 p.m. at The Crucible, 3116 Commercial Ave. This week’s event features talks by David Fisher, Scott Hartman, Sisi Li and Samara Suomi, a mix of comedians and academics. “Expect to hear about magic mushrooms, diabetes and misconceptions on dinosaur anatomy mixed with stand-up comedy for the brainy at heart.” Tickets are $10 online.
SATURDAY, MAY 21
Sharing is priceless
Join a variety of local community groups for ShareFest, a day of swapping skills, making friends and listening to music. Hosted Saturday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Occupy Madison’s spot at 1901 Aberg Ave., the event will include workshops on car maintenance and building bird houses and bat houses, tarot card readings, free dinner and a “really, really free market” featuring free plants, seeds, clothes and more. The event is free, but donations to Occupy Madison are accepted.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, MAY 21-22
Harry and the MSO
If you’re a Harry Potter fan, there’s perhaps no better way to revisit the movies than with the Madison Symphony Orchestra providing a live soundtrack in an Overture Hall surrounded by cheering fans. This weekend, the MSO will be taking on the fourth movie, “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” at 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $55-$110.
SUNDAY, MAY 22
Ready or not, here he comes
He’s had to postpone this show a couple of times (not counting The Big Postponement of 2020), but comedian Patton Oswalt is finally coming to the Orpheum Theater at 7 p.m. Sunday. Oswalt, currently acting in Starz’s “Gaslit” and in the upcoming cringe comedy “I Love My Dad,” put on a couple of terrific livestream comedy shows during the pandemic, but there’s nothing like a real live audience. Tickets are $45-$75, and masks and proof of vaccination are required for this show.
MONDAY, MAY 23
The world on a plate
Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s culinary influences range from Louisiana to Nigeria, from the Caribbean to the Bronx. His book, “My America: Recipes From a Young Black Chef” celebrates the ethnic mosaic that is America and his cuisine. He’ll talk about the cookbook at 7 p.m. Monday at Madison Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St. for a Wisconsin Book Festival event. It’s a free event, and audience members get a free copy of the book.