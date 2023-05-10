THURSDAY, MAY 11
Shop all night
Spring is here and with it, the return of the Madison Night Market. Head to State and Gilman streets this Thursday from 5-9 p.m. for the first of this year’s five markets, featuring a variety of local vendors, food trucks, live music, a climbing wall and laser tag. On the main stage at Lisa Link Peace Park, 452 State St., CumbiaCachaca plays from 5-6:30 p.m., followed by the Cash Box Kings 7-9 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
Hail to the King
Don’t worry about whether Emily King should be pigeonholed as a jazz artist, an R&B artist or a pop artist. Just revel in how she pulls all those influences together into an original and personal force, propelled by an incredible singing voice. With a new album, “Special Occasion,” that chronicles her highs and lows of the last few years, King will perform at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $32.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Gardens galore
Are your green thumbs raring to go? From arugula to zucchini, the annual Troy Farm Plant Sale has just about everything you might want to plant this year. Visit the urban farm at 502 Troy Drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the last day of the two-weekend sale, which features the usual garden staples, perennial herbs and a variety of flowers. Plants are $5 to $6.50 for four-packs and $3 to $4.50 for individual four-inch pots. Check out the website for a full list of available varieties.
TUESDAY, MAY 16
Join the club
Get your book club buds together for Madison Public Library’s annual Book Club Cafe fundraiser at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Central branch, 201 W. Mifflin St. Hear from Maggie Ginsberg, Madison author of “Still True,” enjoy desserts and coffee or tea, and get a free Book Club Favorites booklet. Not in a book club? All book lovers are welcome, and maybe you’ll meet enough fellow bibliophiles to start a new club. Tickets are $25.
THROUGH MAY 28
Pride rock
Simba, Nala, Mufasa and Scar roar onto the Overture Hall stage this week for the return of “Disney’s The Lion King,” a tale inspired by “Hamlet” and reimagined in glorious color and intricate puppetry. Tickets cost $45-$175 for this huge touring show, which runs about 2 hours and 30 minutes and is recommended for ages 6 and up. Performances are at 201 State St. Check later in the run for the best availability.