THROUGH MAY 22
Body swap
A harried mom on the eve of her wedding day and her frustrated teenage daughter magically switch bodies in this musical comedy adaptation of Disney’s “Freaky Friday.” Children’s Theater of Madison stages the show, directed by Anna Skidis Vargas, in the MYArts Starlight Theater, 1055 E. Mifflin St. “Freaky Friday” is good for ages 10 and up, includes sensory-friendly and ASL-interpreted shows, and costs $40 for tickets.
THURSDAY, MAY 12
Paper dolls
Who needs satin and tulle when you have yards of newsprint to make a competition-worthy gown? The teams assembled for Madison Reading Project’s fifth annual fundraiser (including one sponsored by the Cap Times) will walk the Majestic Theatre runway this Thursday night, part of the Read(y) to Wear event. This year’s theme is “Rock, Paper, Scissors.” Tickets cost $55 (standing room) and $85 for the balcony before fees; doors open at 115 King St. at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 12
An evening stroll
Spring might finally have arrived when folks fill downtown streets for the first Madison Night Market of the year. Stroll State Street and Gilman Street this Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., where several dozen vendors will set up shop alongside dozens of participating businesses. Madison queer pop band LINE and blues band The Cash Box Kings are set to perform in Lisa Link Peace Park, 452 State St. See the website for a full list of participating vendors and businesses.
visitdowntownmadison.com/events
SATURDAY, MAY 14
Construction for kids
Got a kid who’s glued to their toy bulldozer? Take them to Fitchburg’s McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for a chance to learn more about the world of construction. The Kids Building Wisconsin event will feature more than 40 exhibits — including rides on a boom lift, a giant sand pit, heavy machinery and virtual reality — all run by local trades groups and industry professionals. The event is free; register online.
SUNDAY, MAY 15
By the light of the moon
Check out Sunday’s lunar eclipse with the help of UW Space Place and their telescopes (weather permitting, of course). Experts will be on hand from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Highway. To take in the full moon beforehand, arrive by 8 p.m. with closed-toed shoes and bug spray for a naturalist-guided walk. Free; no registration required.