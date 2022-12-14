FRIDAY, DEC. 16
‘Home Alone’ with a body count
Looking for a holiday movie you’ve never seen before? The UW Cinematheque has you covered with the wild 1989 French movie “Dial Code Santa Claus,” in which a kid has to defend his home from a homicidal department store Santa Claus using improvised dart guns, flamethrowers and other weapons. It screens for free at 7 p.m. Friday at the Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall, and is free.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
Waylon, Willie and the boys
Outlaw country singers definitely make Santa’s naughty list, but their music is still nice to listen to. Madison’s Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball present their fifth annual Outlaw Night at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. They’ll be playing the music of Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Paycheck and Hank Williams Sr. and Jr. Tickets are $10 ($15 at the door).
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
A merry mix
Looking to mix things up as the Christmas songs play on repeat? Head to The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St., on Saturday night for comedy and live music at the Ha-Ha-Holiday Variety Hour. Ben Hofman, Samara Suomi and sketch comedy crew Grapefruit Bubbly will bring the laughs, while Glenn Widdicombe, Sky Crowe and Lady Parts will play the tunes. Doors at 5 p.m. and show at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
Orchestral magic
Tenor Justin Kroll, soprano Sachie Ueshima and violinist Julian Rhee will join the Middleton Community Orchestra for its annual holiday concert. Set for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave., the program features operatic selections from “Eugene Onegin,” “Carmen,” “Madama Butterfly” and “La Traviata.” Rhee will join the orchestra for Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major. Tickets cost $20 for general admission, and students get in free.
middletoncommunityorchestra.org
THROUGH DEC. 25
It’s a miracle
Through Christmas Day, unwind with a Chrismapolitan or a Snowball Old Fashioned (with gingerbread flavors!) at the annual Miracle on King holiday pop-up. Lucille, 101 King St., celebrates the season from floor to ceiling with dancing Santas, wrapped gifts, twinkle lights and holiday tunes. Visit on Saturday, Dec. 17, and from 8 p.m. until midnight you can also raise money for Planned Parenthood WI at a Spirited Women fundraiser featuring raffle prizes and DJ Glynny.