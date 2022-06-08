FRIDAY, JUNE 10
When Lady met the Boyz
The 2022 American Family Insurance Championship concert is finally back where it belongs at Breese Stevens Field at 6 p.m. Friday, and has something for everybody. Superstar country trio Lady A headlines, with R&B icons Boyz II Men and pop-rock singer-songwriter Edwin McCain open the show. Tickets are $50-$95.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, JUNE 11-12
First of the fests
The Marquette Waterfront Festival has the distinction of being both the first of the free east side summer festival and also the skinniest, taking place Saturday and Sunday on a strip of land, Yahara Place Park, on Lake Monona. The music lineup includes recurring favorites like Robbie Fulks and the Waco Brothers plus plenty of food, drink and family activities.
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
We all float on
Haul out your kayaks, pontoons, rafts and unicorn-shaped inner tubes, because this Sunday is Fools’ Flotilla, the annual floating parade on the Yahara River. Toss on a costume, festoon your watercraft and float up in style. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Tenney Park (402 N. Thornton Ave.). Participation is free but one registration is required per boat. Register online by Friday at 2 p.m., or register in person starting Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
wisconsinrivers.org/2022-fools-flotilla
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
Sweet deal
It’s been 60 years since local ice cream standby Chocolate Shoppe made its debut in a shop on Monona Drive. On Sunday, in celebration of the big anniversary and of co-owner Nancy Deadman’s birthday, the shop is offering single cones for 60 cents all day long at all of its Madison shops. Check online for hours and locations for the eight stores.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
Along came a Patterson
Bestselling author James Patterson has written or co-written so many books (including “Along Came A Spider” and the rest of the novels in the Alex Cross series) that it’s probably inevitable that he eventually got around to himself. “James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life” is his new biography, and he’ll be talking about it with Barry Alvarez at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Capitol Theater at Overture Center, 201 State St. Not only is the event free, but everybody gets a free copy of the book!