WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY, JUNE 15-18
Cattitude
Prepare for a performance like no other when the Amazing Acro-Cats arrive at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., this week. For the uninitiated, the members of the touring crew of rescued house cats ride skateboards, jump through hoops and even play in a rock band (Tuna and the Rock Cats, “the only all-cat band in the world,” of course!). The three-cat band will also feature a special guest: Cluck Norris, a chicken who plays the tambourine and cymbal. In addition to showcasing fantastic feline feats, the group runs a rescue that has found homes for more than 300 cats. Shows Wednesday to Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $35.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Meet the Madrigals
You may have watched Disney’s hit animated musical “Encanto” a dozen times already, but you’ve never seen it like this. The Movies in Madison Parks program presents a free outdoor screening of the film at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Boulevard on Madison’s southwest side. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and feel free to sing along.
cityofmadison.com/parks/events/movies
FRIDAY- SATURDAY, JUNE 17-18
Game, groove, and graze
Catch the Summer Breeze and grab a ping-pong paddle this weekend. Enjoy local food, ice cream treats, and music as you stroll through the garden starting at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children, $10 for Olbrich members, and free for children five and under.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Juneteenth celebration
Learn about Black American history, culture, and resilience this Saturday at Kujichagulia Madison’s Juneteenth in the Park celebration. Gov. Tony Evers will kick off celebrations at 10 a.m. with a greeting at Fountain of Life Covenant Church, 633 W. Badger Rd., followed by a parade at 11 a.m. from the church to Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St. on the south side. Festivities at the park include a basketball tournament and hands-on science stations hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation’s Discovery Connections team. Activities end at 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
Dancing in the streets
Music will fill the air of Madison next Tuesday, as musicians of all genres and abilities will take part in “Make Music Madison.” The free annual event takes place at locations all over town, so check out the map for details on who is playing where, or where you can pick up an instrument and perform yourself. There’s also virtual options if you want to stay home.