FRIDAY-SUNDAY, JUNE 16-18
Runway ready
Body modification, fast fashion and clothing conformity inspired a series of short plays running at Encore Studio for the Performing Arts. Encore Studio features works made by and about people with disabilities, and “Material World,” directed by Heather Renken, highlights their newest pieces. Shows at the Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre, 1480 Martin St., run Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $20 general admission, $10 for students, seniors and people with disabilities.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, JUNE 17-18
Circus celebration
Ten years ago, Madison Circus Space got its start running out of an old warehouse; today, it’s one of the premiere circus attractions in Madison. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Madison Circus Space is holding a 24-hour Circathon, a full day of free artist performances, drop-in classes, carnival games, fire spinning and more. The Circathon begins at 12 p.m. Saturday at 2082 Winnebago St. until 12 p.m. the next day.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Loop the lake
This Saturday, cycle around Lake Monona and support healthy lakes during the ride. Clean Lakes Alliance’s 11th Annual Loop the Lake Bike Ride opens its course at 8 p.m. at Olbrich Park, 3527 Atwood Ave. (optional group start at 9 a.m.). Register through June 15 ($45), the day of ($50) or ride virtually ($55) and get a T-shirt, a beverage and a food cart item. Proceeds benefit Alliance projects, educational programs and water quality monitoring.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Take a free ride
We would not normally do two bike-themed blurbs on the same week, but (butt?) the World Naked Bike Ride seems pretty different than a clean lake loop. Protest petroleum products and celebrate body acceptance with this fun-loving, high-spirited, clothing-optional annual ride. It’s been a tradition in Madison since 2010. The start location will be shared only with participants; sign up at the link below for information on how to ride free.
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
All he’s cracked up to be
Indie rock darling David Lowery is taking a break from his two bands, Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven, to play a solo show at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St. Lowery will play acoustic versions of songs from throughout his career, including his three solo albums. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.