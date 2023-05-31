THURSDAY, JUNE 1
Bingo with a beat
If you have a knack for naming a song the moment it comes on, you’ll want to head down to the Starkweather Brewing Company, 2439 Atwood Ave. on Thursdays, where the bingo cards are filled with song titles instead of numbers. Two games of Music Bingo will run each Thursday, one at 6:30 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m., with multiple chances to win prizes in each game. Free.
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
The big throwdown
Live on King Street returns this Friday, bringing free music to the streets (in this case, the 100 block of Martin Luther King Blvd). Roots rockers Horseshoes & Hand Grenades headline, with locals The People Brothers Band and The Earthlings opening the show. Doors open at 6, show starts at 7 p.m., and there’s a new kids’ area for the young’uns open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
Flying monkeys
Roger the rainbow gorilla returns to the stage with Sarah Louise-Raillard in Madison Circus Space: The Roger Show. The plush primate and his partners will perform songs, dances and circus acts for an all-ages audience from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday at 2082 Winnebago St. Madison Circus Space seeks to foster creativity and engagement with the circus arts. General admission tickets cost $10.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
Journeys and jubilations
The Festival Choir of Madison combines musical forces with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra this weekend for the 50-member choir’s 50th anniversary celebration, “Journeys and Jubilations.” Works on the program include pieces by Beethoven, Mozart and Fauré, “Zadok the Priest” by Handel and excerpts from Verdi operas. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show at the Mead Witter Concert Hall in the Hamel Music Center on the UW Campus cost $35.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
A summer blockbuster from 1926
Overture Center’s Duck Soup Cinema returns this weekend, presenting a rare chance to see a classic silent movie on the big screen with live musical accompaniment. On Saturday, “Ten Nights in a Bar Room,” a rarely seen 1926 film made by and for Black audiences of the time, will screen at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Jelani Eddington will provide live musical accompaniment, and there’ll be vaudeville acts and pre- and post-show conversations. Tickets are $9 for adults, and $3 for kids 12 and under.