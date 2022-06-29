SATURDAY, JULY 2
Light it up
We had Rhythm and Booms, then Shake the Lake. Now Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus. Held at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St., on Saturday from 5-10 p.m., this Independence Day celebration will be a ticketed event featuring the Forward Marching Band, Kat and the Hurricane (synth pop rock), Marcus Porter (hip hop/R&B), Pine Travelers (folk rock) and Uncommon Denominator (a cover band). General admission tickets for attendees older than 12 cost $10. Bring lawn chairs and blankets (but not food — you’ll have to buy it there).
THURSDAY-SUNDAY, JUNE 30-JULY 3
That’s her jam
The 46th annual National Women’s Music Festival returns to the Marriott Madison West, 1313 John Q Hammons Drive, in Middleton for four jam-packed days of live concerts, comedy performances, film showings and more celebrating women’s widespread and diverse cultural impact. One-day festival passes start at $75 and a full, four-day festival pass is available for $375 with discounts available for children, low-income families, Women in the Arts members and festival volunteers.
FRIDAY, JULY 1
Lighting up State Street
Mad Lit rereturns to the top of State Street this Friday, bringing emerging local music, food, crafts and all around good vibes every other Friday through October. Sponsored by Urban Community Arts Network and Greater Madison Music City Project, this week’s lineup includes Alice Mobley, KIC, RSHN 6 and more. The fun starts at 8 p.m. and is free.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
Something to crow about
Looking to fly the coop on your usual Saturday plans? Grab a lawn chair and head over to Red Rooster Madison, 2513 Seiferth Road. Enjoy live outdoor music starting at 11 a.m. with indoor evening entertainment and a jam hosted by Madtown Mannish Boys to follow. Bands include Greg Koch, Chris O’Leary Band, Cathy Grier & the Troublemakers, Too Sick Charlie, and youth bands from the Madison Music Foundry. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
Night of the living band
They’re alive ... alive! The Zombies (“She’s Not There”) bring their ‘60s psychedelic rock to the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The British band, recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will play some new songs as well as timeless classics like “Time of the Season.” Tickets are $40 ($50 for Gold Circle seating).